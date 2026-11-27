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Tina Fey and Amy Poehler discussed their favorite Thanksgiving foods and favorite SNL Thanksgiving sketches with Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC. The conversation also covered Fey's unsettling fall decorations and the pair's role in celebrating 100 years of NBC.

The interview aired on the Thanksgiving night edition of the program on Thursday, November 26, and was pre-taped earlier that week. It marked the first time in the show's 13-year history that Meyers had outside interview guests on his Thanksgiving broadcast. Previous Thanksgiving episodes featured Meyers' parents, Hilary and Larry Meyers, and his brother Josh Meyers. Fey and Poehler last appeared together on Late Night in December 2015 to promote their film Sisters.

The two stopped by to help promote NBC100: The Live Celebration, a three-hour live special airing Thursday, December 10 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The event is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and is billed as featuring surprise reunions, musical performances, comedic tributes and flashbacks. NBCUniversal lists Fey, Poehler, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Steve Carell, Mariska Hargitay and Jerry Seinfeld among the talent scheduled to appear.

Fey created and starred in 30 Rock, while Poehler led Parks and Recreation. Their SNL tenures overlapped from Season 27 through Season 31. Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 ET/11:35 CT on NBC and streams on Peacock.

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