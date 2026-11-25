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Tim Allen discussed returning as Buzz Lightyear in TOY STORY 5, his competitive streak about playing Santa Claus and the new season of his sitcom Shifting Gears during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon noted that the film has made over $1 billion, and Allen credited part of its appeal to the appearance of multiple Buzz Lightyears. "They show up with 50 of me in this thing," Allen said, adding that he voiced all of them. He described ad-libbing lines for the characters in the recording booth and noted that animators must redo work when he improvises. On Santa Claus, he said he now gets "really competitive" about other actors taking the role.

Fallon then asked Allen to try out as a new Santa and handed him lines to read with a beard prop and Sleigh Bells, including a line about putting on the suit so the reindeer will know what to do. Allen also talked about the Governors Awards, which he attended with his wife after being invited by Disney because of TOY STORY, and said he had not realized it was a film event.

Allen also spoke about his 20th wedding anniversary, his youngest child graduating this year and the question of retirement, saying he still has a sitcom to make. Fallon listed his upcoming stand-up dates at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, and the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Allen mentioned a residency in Las Vegas. Allen said Shifting Gears is in its third season on ABC.

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