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Strindberg's 'Battle of Wits' (1890) pairs two psychological dramas, 'The Stronger' and 'Pariah,' exploring the struggle for intellectual and emotional dominance. In the first, two women confront an unspoken rivalry for a man; in the second, two men engage in a battle of intellect and moral judgment. Both reveal the human instinct to outwit, manipulate and prevail. The double-bill was a smash in Denmark in 1891 but is rarely performed since. Robert Greer directs his new translations from the Swedish of both plays. Theater for the New City, where Strindberg Rep is a resident company, will present the twin bill December 23 to January 10.

'The Stronger' (1889) is a spellbinding short drama for two actresses, one of whom speaks (Mrs. X), the other doesn't (Ms. Y). The former concludes over the course of a half hour that the latter is her husband's lover. With consummate skill, Strindberg succeeds in focusing attention more on the character who does not speak. Natalie Menna and [ACTRESS TBA] will alternate the parts, playing in the speaking role of Mrs. Y one night and the nonspeaking role, Ms. X, the next night.

'Pariah' (1888) is a blackmail scenario between a middle-aged Swedish archaeologist (Mr. X) and a middle-aged American traveler (Mr. Y). In a dark room with a thunderstorm brewing, the American attempts to blackmail the Swede over an accidental killing he had committed years ago, only to have the tables turned in a diabolical battle of wits. The play presages the intellectual chess games of 20th century detective stories and crime novels. The piece will be acted by Brad Fryman and Gabe Bettio, who had played opposite each other in Strindberg Rep's production of 'Toteninsel' (Isle of the Dead), the prologue to 'The Pelican' (1907), at TNC in 2020.

Both 'The Stronger' and 'Pariah' were written in the winter of 1888- 89 at Holte, near Copenhagen, where Strindberg, assisted by his first wife, Siri von Essen, was engaged in starting what he called a 'Scandinavian Experimental Theatre.' It is said that he was emulating Paris' Théâtre Libre, founded two years earlier. The plays debuted in Holte on March 9, 1889 on a triple bill with Strindberg's 'Creditors.' The critics were won over, except for one who demanded that Strindberg be deported.

Strindberg wrote that he took the title and theme of 'Pariah' from a short story by Ola Hansson, who had loaned Strindberg a book of mysteries by Poe, whose 'The Gold Bug' may have been another inspiration on 'Pariah.' A third inspiration was the Naturalism of Emile Zola -- the nouvelle formule -- and on Les Quarts d'Heure plays of French writers Gustave Guiches and Henri Lavedan, which Strindberg describes as dramas reduced to a single scene in his essay, 'On Modern Drama and Modern Theatre.' 'Pariah' also carried on a debate that Strindberg had been having with Nietzsche, who portrayed a criminal as a strong person, but misdirected, in 'Götzen-Dämmerung.' The duel between intellect and cunning, not quite new to Strindberg, was to remain a favorite one with him.

Robert Greer (translator/director) is Artistic Director of August Strindberg Rep, which is a resident company of TNC. He has staged 18 Strindberg plays with the company to-date as well as English-language premières of contemporary Scandinavian playwrights, including Denmark's Stig Dalager; Sweden's Kristina Lugn, Marianne Goldman, Helena Sigander, Cecilia Sidenbladh, Hans Hederberg, Oravsky and Larsen, and Margareta Garpe; and Norway's Edvard Rønning. He has also directed classics by Henrik Ibsen, Victoria Benedictsson, Laura Kieler, Anne Charlotte Leffler, and Amalie Skram. His productions have been presented at the Strindberg Museum and Strindberg Festival, Stockholm; Edinburgh and NY Fringe Festivals; Barnard College, Columbia University, Rutgers, and UCLA; Miranda, Pulse and Theater Row Theaters, La MaMa, Manhattan Theatre Source, Tribeca Lab, Synchronicity, TSI, and BargeMusic in NY; and The Duplex in LA. He has directed plays by Mario Fratti, Sartre and Corneille here in New York. He is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, Actors' Equity Association and Swedish Translators in North America.

August Strindberg Repertory Theatre, under the direction of Robert Greer, is committed to productions of Nordic plays in new translations and interpretations that illuminate the works for today's American audience. That is why TNC has taken this repertory into its family. Mr. Greer writes, 'The Strindberg Rep is deeply grateful to Crystal Field for having made us a resident company. Ms. Field's support of new plays (and plays newly translated) has been a godsend to us. Her knowledge and experience of theater is a beacon guiding us and her unflagging devotion to the art of the drama and its artists is a role model for leaders of all cultural institutions. (https://Strindbergrep.com)

WHERE AND WHEN

Theater for the New City presents the August Strindberg Rep production of Strindberg's 'Battle of Wits'

December 23, 2026 to January 10, 2027

at Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave (at E. 10th Street)

Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM, Sundays at 3:00 PM

No performances December 24, 25, 31, January 1.

Tickets $20 gen. adm., $15 seniors & students. December 23 performance: pay what you can.

Box office: www.theaterforthenewcity.net, (212) 254-1109

Running time: 90 including intermission

Opens December 27.

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