The View Will Celebrate Season 30 With Week of Shows in Rome, Italy

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'The View' is getting ready for a change of scenery, taking a little time to enjoy the view from Italy! Today, live on the show, Whoopi Goldberg announced that in May 2027, the Emmy Award-winning show is continuing its 30th-season celebration with a trip abroad for a week of shows in Rome, Italy.

Will the topics be even hotter in the Mediterranean? The talk show is taking viewers on an adventure to one of the world's top travel destinations, with great guests and a guided tour of the beautiful country, exploring the food, the culture and everything Italy has to offer. The Scenic Group, which brings together two distinctive travel brands, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises & Tours, is joining the show to sponsor the exciting week on location and celebrate the milestone anniversary. The global luxury travel company, celebrating 40 years of innovation, takes guests to extraordinary destinations around the world by river, ocean, yacht and land.

In addition to the announcement, which was made as part of Goldberg's birthday celebration, the show kicked off the first of four Scenic & Emerald cruise vacation sweepstakes to celebrate Season 30. For sweepstakes details, viewers can visit the show's website, theview.tv, to enter for a chance to win an extraordinary luxury yacht Mediterranean voyage for two aboard the all-new Emerald Raiya.

'The View' will be counting down the days to Italy with exciting new details and the Scenic and Emerald cruise vacation sweepstakes.

Salute!

About 'The View'

'The View,' now in its milestone 30th season, is America's most-watched daytime talk show. Called 'the most important political TV show in America' by The New York Times, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show is a priority destination for up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians and must-see viewing for loyal fans. 'The View' is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O. Robin Hommel serves as executive broadcast producer overseeing 'The Weekend View.' For breaking news and updated videos, visit theview.tv and follow 'The View' (@theviewabc) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Sara Haines (@sarahaines), Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah) and Ana Navarro (@ananavarrofl) on Instagram.

About Scenic Group

For 40 years, Scenic Group has set the benchmark for innovation in luxury travel, creating award-winning river and ocean cruises and handcrafted land journeys. Beginning in Australia in 1986, the company has grown into a global leader through its brands: Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises & Tours and Mayflower Cruises & Tours. Scenic Group is the only cruise company to design, build, crew and operate its own ships with the expertise of its in house shipbuilding division, MKM Yachts. This fully integrated model ensures exceptional quality and a consistently elevated guest experience. With a strong global footprint and high repeat guest rates, Scenic and Emerald Cruises are uniquely positioned to deliver seamless, end-to-end journeys across ocean and river cruises and land tours. For more information visit http://scenic.cruises and http://emerald.cruises.

Full episodes of 'The View' are available on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app, along with new daily episodes of 'The View: Behind the Table.' The 'Behind the Table' original podcast series is now in its fourth season, with videos of the full episodes posted on Disney+, Hulu and YouTube daily.

New episodes of 'The Weekend View' premiere on the award-winning, 24/7 streaming platform ABC News Live on Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. ET. The 30-minute weekend expansion, hosted by the talk show's Friday panel and now in its third season, will re-air throughout the weekend.









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