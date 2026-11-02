The HISTORY Channel to Premiere Veterans Day Special Mission to Honor With White House Partnership

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The HISTORY Channel will premiere Mission to Honor: A 250th Salute to American Veterans, an hour-long Veterans Day documentary event commemorating America's 250th anniversary and those who have served, on Wednesday, November 11 at 10PM ET/PT. Created in partnership with the White House and Freedom 250, the special honors the service and sacrifice of U.S. veterans through their own words and personal accounts.

'Honoring America's veterans will always be a top priority for President Trump,' said Vince Haley, the Director of Domestic Policy Council. 'The only reason we are able to celebrate 250 years of freedom is because of brave men and women who have answered the call to serve in every generation. We are grateful for their service, their sacrifice, and their shining example of patriotism. By telling the stories of a few among thousands of heroes, Mission to Honor is a beautiful tribute to all those who have made our nation proud, strong, safe and free.'

'Since our founding, The HISTORY Channel has been committed to paying tribute to those who have courageously answered the call to serve in our nation's armed forces. In Mission to Honor, veterans share firsthand accounts of their valor, shining a light on the many ways they have protected our freedoms across generations,' said Paul Buccieri, President & Chairman, A+E Global Media. 'We are pleased to join with the White House and Freedom 250 to tell these vital stories and honor veterans as our nation marks its milestone 250th anniversary.'

Spanning several major conflicts, from World War II through Iraq and Afghanistan, the special spotlights the stories of five veterans including Clinton Romesha, who received the Medal of Honor for extraordinary heroism during the Battle of Kamdesh in Afghanistan, Leigh Ann Hester, who became the first woman since World War II to receive the Silver Star for valor in combat during the Iraq War, James C. McCloughan, an Army combat medic during the Vietnam War who received the Medal of Honor for his actions in combat, E. Royce Williams, a Korean War Navy pilot who received the Medal of Honor for his acts of heroism and 105-Year-Old veteran Dominick Critelli, who served during World War II and participated in several pivotal campaigns, including the Battle of the Bulge. Through intimate interviews, archival footage and personal photographs, this documentary creates a powerful living history of American courage and sacrifice.

The network's Veterans Day tribute will also feature additional digital stories of courage and valor on History.com including William Swenson, a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, who received the Medal of Honor for his actions in Afghanistan, James L. McCormick II, who served during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom and received numerous commendations, including the Silver Star, three Bronze Stars for Valor and three Purple Hearts and George Sousa, a U.S. Army corporal who served with the 23rd Regiment, 2nd Division, and fought in the battles of Bloody Ridge and Heartbreak Ridge during the Korean War.

The special is part of Mission to Honor, a nationwide initiative commemorating the United States' 250th anniversary by honoring veterans across generations. As previously announced, the special will feature an opening and closing message from President Donald J. Trump, offering a personal tribute to those who have served.

Mission to Honor: A 250th Salute to American Veterans is produced by Texas Crew Productions for The HISTORY Channel. Alex Hicks serves as executive producer for The HISTORY Channel.

The HISTORY Channel also recently announced Forged by War: The Navy SEALs, a two-hour documentary premiering Wednesday, November 11 at 8/7c.

About The HISTORY Channel

The HISTORY Channel is the premier destination for historical storytelling. From best-in-class documentary events to a signature slate of industry leading nonfiction series and premium fact-based programming, The HISTORY Channel serves as the most trustworthy source of informational entertainment in media. The HISTORY Channel has been named the #1 U.S. TV network in buzz for several consecutive years by YouGov BrandIndex, and a top favorite TV network by Beta Research Corporation.

For a deeper dive, visit history.com or follow @history on Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. The HISTORY Channel is a division of A+E Global Media (aegm.com) a Hearst company.

About A+E Global Media

A+E Global Media (aegm.com) is a global content company comprised of some of the most popular and culturally relevant brands in media, including A&E, The HISTORY Channel, Lifetime, LMN, FYI, Vice TV, and the streaming service HISTORY Vault, among others. A+E Global Media creates and distributes premium programming across linear and digital platforms worldwide, reaching hundreds of millions of households in more than 200 territories. The company is a joint venture of The Walt Disney Company and Hearst.

About Freedom 250

Freedom 250 is the national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of our Nation's 250th birthday. Working together with the White House Task Force 250, federal agencies and the Commission, Freedom 250 serves as the official public-private partnership that connects, aligns and amplifies national and local efforts to deliver the defining presidential moments of this anniversary year. For more information, visit Freedom250.org.

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