The Capitol Theatre Marks Centennial With Port Chester Historical Society Exhibit on Ed Sullivan and Rock Acts

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

As part of its ongoing 100th anniversary celebration, historic venue The Capitol Theatre has partnered with the Port Chester Historical Society to present 'Toast of Our Town,' a special exhibition celebrating the legendary performers who graced the stages of both The Capitol Theatre and The Ed Sullivan Show. The limited-run exhibition honors the venue's rich musical legacy and Port Chester's place in entertainment history.

Hosted at the historic Bush-Lyon Homestead, the free exhibition invites visitors to step back in time and explore the history of Ed Sullivan, his groundbreaking television show and its role in shaping American entertainment. The collection also traces the origins of The Capitol Theatre, affectionately known as the 'Original Rock Palace,' and the legendary artists who helped cement its place in rock 'n' roll history. Viewing available on select Saturdays: November 21. December 5, December 12, December 19, January 9 and January 16.

From Smokey Robinson and Tina Turner to The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, B.B. King and Paul Anka, some of music's most influential performers appeared on both stages. Through historical photographs, archival footage, newspaper clippings, concert memorabilia and original ticket stubs, visitors can discover the shared musical history of these two iconic entertainment institutions.

The exhibition offers another opportunity to celebrate The Capitol Theatre's centennial, honoring the artists, performances and cultural moments that have defined the historic Port Chester venue since its opening in 1926.

More information is available on the Port Chester Historical Society's events page and at The Capitol Theatre's website.

About The Capitol Theatre

Designed by celebrated architect Thomas Lamb in 1926 and listed in The National Register of Historic Places, The Capitol Theatre is located 30 miles from NYC, accessible via I-95 and the Port Chester Metro-North train station. The 2,000-capacity theater, known as 'the original rock palace,' showcased legends such as Traffic, the Grateful Dead, Black Sabbath, Chuck Berry, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, Pink Floyd, and The Rolling Stones. Jerry Garcia called it one of his two favorite venues in the USA. In 2012, The Capitol Theatre underwent a major renovation under the guidance of music entrepreneur Peter Shapiro. Since then, it has hosted major performers including Bob Dylan, Phil Lesh, Ringo Starr, Joan Baez, Skrillex, Bonnie Raitt, Snoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, The Strokes, Tom Petty, Cyndi Lauper, and Willie Nelson, as well as comedians like Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer. The New York Times raves: 'A rock theater that looks and sounds as good as The Capitol is something to celebrate.' The Capitol Theatre also hosts private and corporate events from benefit concerts, film shoots and Bar Mitzvahs to one of a kind weddings and celebrations.







Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone