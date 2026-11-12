Taylor Kinney on Chicago Fire's 300th Episode and Gifting Fallon a Helmet

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Shooting the 300th episode of Chicago Fire was one of the topics Taylor Kinney covered during a visit with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. As part of the conversation, Kinney gave Fallon his own firefighter helmet.

Kinney also discussed starring alongside Jessica Chastain in Zero Dark Thirty and explained why he carries a golf club around at work. Those topics rounded out a conversation that moved between his film credit and the milestone on the long-running NBC series.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

Fallon's recent lineup has included Skyler Gisondo, who discussed becoming a viral meme and working with Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande on Focker In-Law.

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