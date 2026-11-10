Taye Diggs to Star in THE CHOSEN: THE THREE KINGS on FOX

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Taye Diggs stars as Balthasar in FOX's upcoming holiday event THE CHOSEN: THE THREE KINGS, airing Monday, December 14 at 8/7c on FOX and the next day on Hulu. He appears alongside Piter Marek as Melchior and Rahul Rai as Gaspar, the three kings whose search leads to a world-changing discovery.

About The Chosen: The Three Kings

An impossible bright light over the tiny town of Bethlehem astonishes even distant lands. But for three kings, it fulfills a prophecy signaling the birth of a new ruler. Terrified of regime change or even death, they set out on a high-stakes journey to pay tribute to the newborn king. But when they arrive, their shocking discovery changes their lives, and the entire world, forever.

In this final chapter in The Chosen's Christmas trilogy, THE CHOSEN: THE THREE KINGS tells the story of Jesus' arrival through the eyes of those who traveled the farthest to find Him. THE CHOSEN: THE THREE KINGS brings their extraordinary journey to the forefront, offering a deeply human perspective on one of the Bible's most enduring stories.

Taye Diggs stars as Balthasar, alongside Piter Marek as Melchior and Rahul Rai as Gaspar. Sara Anne and Raj Bond star as Young Mary and Joseph in the all-new THE CHOSEN: THE THREE KINGS, airing Monday, December 14, (8:00–9:30PM ET/PT) on FOX and next day on Hulu.

About Taye Diggs (Balthasar)

Taye Diggs is known for stage and screen roles including series leads in Private Practice, Murder In The First, and All American. Diggs also starred in the film Terry McMillan presents His, Hers & Ours. Film credits also include How Stella Got Her Groove Back, The Wood, and The Best Man, to name a few. Diggs originated the role 'Benjamin Coffin III' in the musical Rent and the film version. He has appeared in Broadway productions including Chicago, Moulin Rouge, Wicked, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

About Piter Marek (Melchior)

Piter Marek is best known for his recurring role on The Blacklist as Nik Korpal and has made appearances on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Girls5Eva, Chicago Fire, Blue Bloods, NCIS, Ugly Betty, Days of Our Lives, and The Sopranos, among others. His Broadway credits include Cyrano de Bergerac alongside Kevin Kline and Jennifer Garner, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Disgraced starring Josh Radnor and Gretchen Mol; and James Graham's Punch.

About Rahul Rai (Gaspar)

Rahul Rai is a film and television actor whose work spans acclaimed series and independent cinema. Most recently, he filmed a two-episode guest-starring arc on Prime Video's Ballard, adding to a television résumé that includes HBO's Barry, Netflix's A Man on the Inside and The Upshaws, and Freeform's Grown-ish. Rai made his feature film debut in the leading role of the romantic comedy When Harry Tries to Marry. His film work also includes The Distance Between Us, Greytown Girl, Cigarette Soup, and A Natural Disaster. With a background in theater and dance, he brings a versatile approach to storytelling, moving naturally between comedy and drama.

Join the #TheChosen conversation on social media:

X: @DramaClubFOX

Instagram: @DramaClubFOX

TikTok: @DramaClubFOX

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone