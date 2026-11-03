Tami Roman to Executive Produce and Star in Lifetime Sequel DOUBLE DOUBLE TROUBLE 2

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Lifetime has announced a sequel to its original movie Double Double Trouble, which delivered the network's #1 highest rated original movie of 2026 and best since 2024. Tami Roman will return to star in and executive produce the new thriller, Double Double Trouble 2. Slated to premiere in 2027, Roman will reprise her role as identical twins Drea and Ali.

The original movie, Double Double Trouble, which premiered February 21 of this year, delivered 625,000 adults 25+ in Live+Same Day viewing, outperforming Lifetime's FY26 original-movie premiere average by 54%. Among women ages 25–64, the film delivered 235,000 viewers, exceeding the average by 90%.

In Double Double Trouble, reeling from a devastating miscarriage and the collapse of her marriage, Drea (Roman) struggled to rebuild her life while her identical twin sister, Ali (Roman), found love with Ryan (Colin Lawrence), a man who represents everything Drea believed she had lost. As old wounds reopened, buried resentments and twisted loyalties resurfaced, Drea was pulled into a dangerous psychological battle with her twin, leading to deadly consequences.

In Double Double Trouble 2, after Drea made the fateful choice to assume Ali's identity, Drea gets everything she has always wanted, the cooking show, the fiancé, the name on the wedding invitations, that is, until the hospital calls to reveal the real Ali isn't dead after all. Drea must continue to navigate her identity as Ali, under the watchful eye of their aunt who knows something is amiss while Ali's fiancé Ryan also starts to notice his bride doesn't remember her own life. To complicate matters even more, a long-lost twin brother, Randy (Roger Cross), slides into Ryan's identity as easily as Drea slid into Ali's. By the time Ali's memory comes roaring back, the sisters end up face to face again with a knife between them and a lifetime of resentment behind it.

Double Double Trouble 2 is produced by Navid Soofi for Novus Pictures in association with Studio TF1 America. Timothy O. Johnson, Meghan Hooper White, Abbey Sibucao-MacDonald, Jill Ramsey and Tami Roman serve as executive producers. The film is directed by James Bamford from a script by Sa'Rah L. Jones.

About Lifetime

Lifetime is a premier entertainment destination for women dedicated to offering the highest quality original programming spanning award-winning movies, high-quality scripted series and breakout non-fiction series. Lifetime has an impressive legacy in public affairs, bringing attention to social issues that women care about with initiatives such as the long running Stop Breast Cancer for Life and Stop Violence Against Women. Lifetime Television, LMN, Lifetime Real Women and Lifetime Digital are part of A+E Global Media. Lifetime is a division A+E Global Media (aegm.com), a Hearst company.

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