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Tamera Mowry-Housley makes an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Wednesday, November 18 and talks about celebrating 15 years of marriage, sharing the secret to keeping their relationship strong, what REALLY attracted her to her husband and why she still likes him! She also opens up about building her family farmhouse and reveals why she's officially retired from skiing.

Then, Tamera's daughter, Ariah joins the conversation about their new film 'Mistletoe and Mimosas' and Ariah reveals she loves watching 'Sister, Sister.'

Tramell Tillman reflects on his historic Emmy win, being handpicked for 'Octet' and what's next for 'Severance' Season 3. He also recreates his iconic dance moves with Jennifer! Plus, Tramell shares what it was like meeting an unrecognizable Johnny Depp on the set of 'Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol' and reveals his family's holiday traditions, including his mom's famous 'BTS' cake!

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

The Jennifer Hudson Show Social Handles

Instagram: @jenniferhudsonshow

Twitter: @JHudShow

Facebook: @JenniferHudsonShow

TikTok: @jenniferhudsonshow

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.









Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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