TWO AND A HALF MEN to Stream Free on Pluto TV Alongside Four Warner Bros. Sitcoms and Dramas

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Pluto TV is adding Two and a Half Men to its free on-demand and linear channel offering, the first time the long-running CBS sitcom has ever been available on free streaming. The Jamie Foxx Show, Martin, Veronica Mars and The Wayans Bros. join alongside it. This is the first wave of programming from new corporate sibling Warner Bros. Television, giving fans a new way to find these shows and giving the shows a new outlet for distribution. The five additions bring the total of high-profile series added this year to more than 25, all complete, multi-season hits that have helped lift VOD viewership on Pluto TV by 70 percent in 2026.

Free streaming is the fastest growing segment within streaming, and 62% of U.S. households now watch free streaming monthly. According to NRG, library titles account for 60% of all television consumed nationally. Among Gen Z, 40% say they watch older shows because they find them comforting and nostalgic, and the research finds viewers consider 'old' content more comforting than new content.

'Having Two and a Half Men on free streaming for the first time is a big moment for us. It is one of the most-watched sitcoms of its era, and it anchors a slate of proven hits our viewers already know and rewatch, from The Jamie Foxx Show to Veronica Mars. Free streaming is expanding faster than any other part of the market, and a curated library like this is what makes Pluto TV a destination. We're very happy with how the strategy is working,' said Will Gurman, SVP Content Partnerships and Programming for Pluto TV.

These series join Pluto TV's on-demand library and linear channel lineup beginning in November.

The Series

Two and a Half Men: The hit comedy from Chuck Lorre follows the lives of brothers Charlie and Alan Harper, Alan's son Jake, and the women who surround them all. The award-winning series ranked as television's most-watched comedy for five consecutive seasons from 2005–2006 through 2009–2010. Originally aired 2003–2015. Twelve seasons, 262 episodes. Available on free streaming for the first time ever, beginning 11/20.

The Jamie Foxx Show: The comedy starring Jamie Foxx as aspiring actor Jamie King, who leaves Texas for Los Angeles and goes to work at his aunt and uncle's hotel. Originally aired 1996–2001. Five seasons, 100 episodes. Available 11/15.

Martin: The fast-talking sitcom starring Martin Lawrence as Detroit radio host Martin Payne, whose big personality fills every scene with his girlfriend Gina, best friend Cole and a crew of unforgettable neighbors and coworkers. Originally aired 1992–1997. Five seasons, 132 episodes. Available 11/15.

Veronica Mars: The cult-favorite neo-noir mystery stars Kristen Bell as the titular teenage detective. During the day, Veronica Mars negotiates the halls of Neptune High like any teenage girl. By night, she helps with her father's private investigator business to uncover the town's darkest secrets. Originally aired 2004–2007. Three seasons, 64 episodes. Available 11/20.

The Wayans Bros.: The sitcom starring Shawn and Marlon Wayans as two brothers sharing a Harlem apartment and a steady stream of get-rich-quick schemes. Originally aired 1995–1999. Five seasons, 101 episodes. Available 11/15.

All five series will be available across connected TV, mobile and web at no cost, with no subscription or credit card required. More information is available at pluto.tv.

About Skydance

Skydance is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, composed of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. Skydance's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO and HBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.

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