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The Bowery Presents, the leading East Coast promoter, announced that TV On the Radio will perform the final two shows at the historic Music Hall of Williamsburg on December 5 and 6. Since 2007, Music Hall of Williamsburg has been an institution in the borough's live music scene, as well as an integral part of The Bowery Presents' history, making it only fitting that the Brooklyn-born band help bring its remarkable run to a close. TV On the Radio last performed at Music Hall of Williamsburg in 2014 and joins a series of shows marking the venue's final chapter, alongside performances by LCD Soundsystem, Lucy Dacus, Guster and more.

Fans can register for presale at register.bowerypresents.com/tvotr-mhow. A very limited allocation of tickets will be available exclusively at the Music Hall of Williamsburg box office on Saturday, November 21, from 12PM-6PM (while supplies last), giving fans an opportunity to secure tickets in person.

Presale and Ticket Information

Fan Registration: Thursday, November 19, 12PM-10PM ET

Public Onsale: Friday, November 20 at 12PM ET via AXS

In-Person Box Office Sale: Saturday, November 21 at 12PM-6PM ET

Statement from TV On The Radio

It is truly only with the benefit of hindsight that we can appreciate what a special time and place Williamsburg in the early 2000s was. At the time, Interpol, the YYYs, Blonde Redhead, etc. were perhaps standouts, but not SO different from the myriad of lesser-known bands like Secret Machines, Fluxx Services Inc. or Tadanoshin, who were part of a rich local music and social scene that now seems 'uniquely,' but at the time just seemed 'appropriately,' creative.

We didn't realize that the institutions that fostered this creativity, including Music Hall of Williamsburg in its previous life as North Six, along with Galapagos, Death By Audio, the Stinger Club, Trash Bar, etc., would be so fleeting. Now the creative landscape of Williamsburg is entirely 'different' (cough cough), and it is with an extreme amount of melancholic reverence that we are saying goodbye to one of the last remaining vestiges of a community that naively nurtured genre-defining artists and sadly, because of its success, has been exploited out of existence.

Thank you, MHOW, for being the site of so many great memories for us and for being part of the essential fabric of a truly special time and place. May the luxury condos be just as fleeting.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the release of their critically acclaimed Return to Cookie Mountain, TV on the Radio performed one of the 21st century's most beloved songs (and current Spiderman hit), 'Wolf Life Me,' on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House.

About TV On the Radio

TV On The Radio has been called 'one of the most compelling American rock and roll stories of the modern age' (BBC) and 'the most innovative band on the planet' (AV Club). As a mostly Black indie rock band, they pushed against stereotypes, musically and otherwise, simply by existing. In doing so they carried forward the legacy of groups like Bad Brains, Death and Funkadelic, and opened a path for a new generation of Black indie artists. Their catalog includes Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes; Return to Cookie Mountain, named Spin's Album of the Year; Dear Science, #1 in the Village Voice's Pazz & Jop critics' poll and Pitchfork's Readers' Poll; the Grammy-nominated Nine Types of Light; and Seeds (Harvest), which topped Jon Pareles' Best Albums of 2014 list in The New York Times. The band is celebrating 20 years of Return To Cookie Mountain this year, recently performing 'Wolf Like Me' on Jimmy Kimmel Live from BAM.

About The Bowery Presents

The Bowery Presents, an AEG Presents company, is the leading East Coast concert promoter, whose mission is to bring the best artists to New York City, Boston, Philadelphia and beyond while providing an excellent concert experience for both fans and artists. For more than 20 years, The Bowery Presents has been a purveyor of true artist development and consistently strives to work with artists like LCD Soundsystem, Brandi Carlile, Tyler, The Creator, Sam Smith, The White Stripes, Khruangbin, Tyler Childers, Leon Bridges and Lake Street Dive to grow from performing in intimate clubs to performing in sold-out arenas. As a trusted industry tastemaker, The Bowery Presents produces dynamic entertainment experiences at dozens of venues nationally, presenting thousands of shows annually. More information can be found at www.bowerypresents.com.

For more on the band, visit www.tvontheradio.com.









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