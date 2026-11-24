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TLC has announced its programming highlights for November 30 – December 13, featuring premieres of 90 DAY: HUNT FOR LOVE, HUNT FOR LOVE: SHEET TALKING, 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS and UNTOLD STORIES OF THE ER, along with new episodes of MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE, SAVE MY SKIN, 90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY and SISTER WIVES.

90 DAY: HUNT FOR LOVE

New Episodes: Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on TLC

Eight veteran 90 Day singles are ready to give love another shot in paradise in Puerto Rico. Paired with a diverse group of singles, these hopefuls embark on an unforgettable journey of romance and second chances. (One-Hour Episodes)

'The Boy with the Busy Bed' – Premieres Monday, November 30 at 8pm ET/PT

Emma and Chloe's tension comes to a head. Michael's confession threatens his future with Kay. Matt spills the tea about him and Chloe, prompting Brian to confront her. Steven and Shaye grow closer.

New Episode – Premieres Monday, December 7 at 8pm ET/PT

HUNT FOR LOVE: SHEET TALKING

New Episodes: Mondays at 9pm ET/PT on TLC (10pm on 11/30 & 12/7)

In this new companion series, the Hunt for Love cast members spill the tea and watch new footage, this time with Pillow Talkers joining them. (One-Hour Episodes)

'Sheet Talking: The Boy with the Busy Bed' – Premieres Monday, November 30 at 10pm ET/PT

New Episode – Premieres Monday, December 7 at 10pm ET/PT

7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS

New Episodes: Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT on TLC

The Johnston family navigates major life changes as Amber enters a new chapter with perimenopause, Trent turns 50, and Liz and Brice prepare to welcome their second child. This pregnancy is proving more difficult than Liz's first, putting a strain on her relationship with Brice as they work through the challenges together. (One-Hour Episodes)

New Episode – Premieres Tuesday, December 1 at 9pm ET/PT

New Episode – Premieres Tuesday, December 8 at 9pm ET/PT

MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE

New Episodes: Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC

Looking for a fresh start in Charlotte, Whitney finds new friends and a new romance with an old flame. But her future hangs in the balance as she navigates her burgeoning relationship while trying to realize her dream of finally becoming a mother. (One-Hour Episodes)

'The Doctor Says It's Juicy' – Premieres Tuesday, December 1 at 10pm ET/PT

Whitney gets encouraging news about motherhood, while Glenn surprises the family with a dramatic announcement after his recent health scare.

New Episode – Premieres Tuesday, December 8 at 10pm ET/PT

UNTOLD STORIES OF THE ER

New Episodes: Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT on TLC

Real doctors in actual emergency rooms, trauma units, and intensive care wards recount the heart-pounding cases that changed their lives. Hundreds of cases are examined to find the most amazing, bizarre, humorous, and emotional tales of life and death. (One-Hour Episodes)

'Love Hurts' – Premieres Wednesday, December 2 at 9pm ET/PT

Doctors wrote off a woman's pain until a routine test sparks a meltdown, a contractor who avoided doctors for weeks arrives septic, and a young couple with embarrassing injuries won't say what happened.

'Feeding Frenzy' – Premieres Wednesday, December 9 at 9pm ET/PT

Routine blood work reveals a troubling anemia, and the cause is even more alarming. The cause of a man's cardiac arrest is so unlikely, the ER team can't believe its origin. A patient arriving with signs of an anxiety attack collapses in the restroom.

SAVE MY SKIN

New Episodes: Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC

Dermatologist Dr. Emma Craythorne diagnoses and treats patients from around the United Kingdom who have extreme skin conditions. (One-Hour Episodes)

'It's Not Me Anymore' – Premieres Wednesday, December 2 at 10pm ET/PT

Stuart's nose is severely swollen, making it hard to breathe and deeply embarrassing. Dr. Emma plans intricate surgeries to sculpt him a new one. Summer, 17, is battling relentless acne. And Steve's desperate to get rid of a lump on his forehead.

'Zoe's Story: I Want My Normal Face' – Premieres Wednesday, December 9 at 10pm ET/PT

This extraordinary special follows 20-year-old Zoe, who has the most severe facial scars Dr. Emma has ever seen.

90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY

New Episodes: Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on TLC

Americans move to foreign countries, all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted? (Two-Hour Episodes)

New Episode – Premieres Sunday, December 6 at 8pm ET/PT

New Episode – Premieres Sunday, December 13 at 8pm ET/PT

SISTER WIVES

New Episodes: Sundays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC

Christine, Janelle, and Meri continue navigating life after polygamy, each facing new opportunities, challenges, and unanswered questions. As a new era begins, the three women are forging their own paths while redefining what family looks like today. (One-Hour Episodes)

New Episode – Premieres Sunday, December 6 at 10pm ET/PT

New Episode – Premieres Sunday, December 13 at 10pm ET/PT

Photo Credit: HBO Max







Photo Credit: HBO Max

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