NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tiny Reparations Books will publish IF EVER A WIZ THERE WAS: The Battle for the Soul of Oz, a new book about THE WIZ and the man who made it possible, on February 23, 2027. The book is written by Caseen Gaines, the award-winning author of When Broadway Was Black and We Don't Need Roads: The Making of the Back to the Future Trilogy.

Since its Broadway debut in 1975, The Wiz has become a cultural phenomenon, leaving an indelible mark on American pop culture. The groundbreaking reimagining of The Wizard of Oz earned seven Tony Awards and became the longest-running Broadway musical with an all-Black cast. Its 1978 film adaptation, The Wiz, brought together some of the era's biggest stars, including Diana Ross as Dorothy, Richard Pryor as the Wizard, and Michael Jackson as the Scarecrow.

The book arrives following the return of The Wiz to Broadway in 2024, with its North American tour running through 2027, and amid renewed interest in The Wizard of Oz and movie musicals following the recent Wicked films.

In IF EVER A WIZ THERE WAS, Gaines draws on new and exclusive interviews with the original designers, actors, dancers, and other creatives to illuminate the perseverance, sass, and whimsy that created one of Broadway's most enduring cultural touchstones.

The publisher describes the book as being for fans of The Wiz, Broadway history, and pop culture, and as both a lively celebration of a cultural touchstone and an intimate exploration of how visionaries and artists came together to make history and inspire generations to come.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone