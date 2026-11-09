THE VOICE Goes Y2K With '90s and 2000s Songs on Monday's Episode

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Contestants on THE VOICE will take on music from the '90s and 2000s during Monday night's Y2K-themed episode, according to a preview shared by TODAY. The competition episode is set to be followed by a brand new installment of Line of Fire.

The TODAY segment offered an exclusive sneak peek at both programs, previewing the Y2K theme that will shape the song choices for the night's performances. The description of the segment identifies the era as the focus of the episode, with material drawn from the 1990s and the early 2000s.

THE VOICE has been in the middle of its current season, with the Battle Rounds covered in recent NBC primetime listings. The singing competition remains a regular part of NBC's programming, and the Y2K episode continues that run of new installments. Reba McEntire, who served as a coach on the series, has also recently discussed her time on THE VOICE during appearances on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, as reported in an earlier BroadwayWorld story.

Line of Fire is scheduled to air directly after THE VOICE on Monday night, giving viewers a second new episode in the same evening. The preview of both episodes was presented as an exclusive look ahead of their broadcast.

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