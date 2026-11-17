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Peacock has unveiled a first look at Season 5 of its Emmy Award-winning series 'The Traitors,' which returns Jan. 14. A new cast of celebrities enters the castle where one wrong note could change everything, and deception, distrust and betrayal are always part of the performance.

The new season debuts exclusively on Peacock with the first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, followed by new episodes weekly through the finale and reunion event on Mar. 18. All new episodes drop Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

Hosted by multi-Emmy winner Alan Cumming, the Season 5 contestants are:

Season 5 Contestants

Bianca Del Rio ('RuPaul's Drag Race')

Boman Martinez-Reid (Content Creator)

Bronwyn Newport ('The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City')

Casey Wilson (Actress)

Chloe Kim (Olympic Snowboarder)

Cody Simpson (Singer)

Craig Conover ('Southern Charm')

Cynthia Bailey ('The Real Housewives of Atlanta')

Dominic Monaghan (Actor)

Emira D'Spain ('Next Gen NYC')

Gizelle Bryant ('The Real Housewives of Potomac')

Iain Stirling (Comedian / 'Love Island')

Jag Bains ('Big Brother' / 'Amazing Race')

JaNa Craig ('Love Island USA')

Joey Graziadei ('The Bachelor')

Johnny Sibilly (Actor)

Kristin Chenoweth (Actress / Singer)

Michele Fitzgerald ('Survivor' / 'The Challenge')

Q Burdette ('Survivor')

Rachel Robinson ('The Challenge')

RASHAD JENNINGS (NFL Star)

Taylor Hale ('Big Brother' / 'Amazing Race')

Whitney Leavitt ('The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives')

Peacock's 'The Traitors' continues to reign as one of television's most acclaimed reality competition series, earning seven Primetime Emmy Awards for Season 4, including Alan Cumming's third consecutive win for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program and the series' third consecutive win for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. The Peacock original series also won its third consecutive TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality and led this year's Critics Choice Real TV Awards with five wins.

As previously announced, Peacock has renewed 'The Traitors' for three additional seasons, extending the series through Season 8. All previous seasons are available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

NBC's 'The Traitors: New Blood,' featuring everyday Americans competing for the prize, concludes its inaugural season with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. ET/PT, streaming next-day on Peacock. The season finale airs Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8pm ET/PT on NBC and next-day on Peacock.

Fans can follow the show on social media: IG: TheTraitorsUS; X: TheTraitorsUS; TikTok: TheTraitorsUS.

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage includes the announcement of the celebrity cast of 23 and the addition of Kristin Chenoweth, who previously co-hosted the Tony Awards with Cumming.

About the Series

Peacock's Emmy Award-winning series 'The Traitors' is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. A distinguished roster of famous faces, notable figures, top competitors, and reality icons play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, players work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a substantial prize fund. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Executive producers: Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Ed Booth, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen and Alan Cumming. Produced by: Studio Lambert.

Host: Alan Cumming

Season 5 premiere: Thursday, January 14

Format: Original unscripted competition series

Created/Developed by: 'The Traitors' (Dutch title: De Verraders) is a Banijay Entertainment format and was created and developed by IDTV in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit.

More information is available at www.peacocktv.com/stream-tv/the-traitors.

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