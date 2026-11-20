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NBC is celebrating the conclusion of The Traitors: New Blood, as Staten Island native and ironworker Shane Beatty has officially been crowned the winner of the hit reality competition series' first-ever all-civilian season. Host Alan Cumming crowned the winner in the finale, and the full season is now available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

After weeks of deception, shocking eliminations and unexpected alliances, the two-episode finale brought the season to a dramatic close. The exits of Jay Vinnedge, Clyde Moser and Kriste Lewis left five 'Fire of Truth' finalists remaining in the game. At the 'Fire of Truth', Abbey Benjamin, Shane Beatty and Wyatt Gillespie voted to end the game after banishing both Victor Vollbrechthausen and Katie Fites. Shane ultimately revealed he was a Traitor, winning the prize pot and walking away victorious with $246,300.

Season 2 Ordered

NBC has ordered a second season of The Traitors: New Blood, the hit all-civilian edition of the Emmy Award-winning franchise. In its first season, The Traitors: New Blood has reached more than 23 million viewers across all platforms. Alan Cumming is set to return as host following his third consecutive Emmy win for Outstanding Host for a Reality Or Reality Competition Program.

The success of the first season of The Traitors: New Blood has expanded the reach of The Traitors franchise at large. The show added more than 14 million new viewers, increasing the franchise's overall reach by 85% to nearly 31 million viewers. Over half (61%) of its audience are watching The Traitors universe for the first time.

Hopeful Faithfuls and Traitors are encouraged to apply for the upcoming season by visiting www.TheTraitorsUS.com. The first season saw expansive application numbers, with over 80,000 aspiring players eager for an invite to the castle.

Before the next season of The Traitors: New Blood on NBC, Season 5 of Peacock's The Traitors premieres Thursday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, featuring its all-new celebrity cast and first two episodes. New episodes will drop weekly, leading up to the finale and reunion event on Mar. 18.

About The Traitors: New Blood

Emmy Award-winning reality competition series The Traitors, known for strategic gameplay and skillful saboteurs, returns to NBC with its hit civilian edition where host Alan Cumming opens the doors of his now-infamous castle in the Scottish Highlands to everyday Americans.

This nail-biting psychological adventure sees contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden among the Faithful are the Traitors, who murder the Faithful one-by-one under the cover of darkness as the Faithful race to uncover them from the game. At the end of the game, if the remaining Faithful banish every Traitor, they share the prize fund; if even one Traitor survives to the end, the remaining Traitors take it all.

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert. Alan Cumming hosts and serves as executive producer alongside Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert and Tim Harcourt. The Traitors (Dutch title: De Verraders) is a Banijay Entertainment format and was created and developed by IDTV in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit.

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