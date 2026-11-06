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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Air New Episodes Friday AND SUNDAY Following SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Sunday's episode will feature a Focker-in-Law takeover with Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande.

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An all-new episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' will air tonight, Friday, Nov. 6, with a star-studded lineup of guests including Sarah Paulson, Caitlin Clark and music from Dinner Party.

'The Tonight Show' will also air a new episode this Sunday night, Nov. 8, after NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' matchup of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Chicago Bears and immediately following local news. This Sunday's show will feature a 'Focker-in-Law' takeover with guests Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, and Ariana Grande, along with a musical performance from Lil Baby.

The Sunday broadcast is part of a run of post-football episodes. As previously reported, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Air Sunday Night Football Specials, with the first Sunday night show set for Sept. 27.

With over 127M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller, Gerard Bradford and Jimmy Fallon. Miller is the showrunner.

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