THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Air New Episode After SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

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'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs a special all-new Sunday episode tonight after NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' broadcast, immediately following local news. Tonight's guests are Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Mackie and a musical performance from Offset. Tonight's special Sunday episode of 'The Tonight Show' follows the high-profile 'Sunday Night Football' matchup of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

With over 127M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

For more, follow @FallonTonight on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Subscribe to 'The Tonight Show's' YouTube channel for the latest clips, digital exclusives and the making of the show.

Special behind-the-scenes content of Jimmy and his guests is available at the @FallonTonightBTS Instagram.

The show previously announced a run of Sunday night episodes following NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' broadcasts. Read more about the Sunday night specials here.

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