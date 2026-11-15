"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Air New Episode After SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
The episode follows the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup on NBC.
'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs a special all-new Sunday episode tonight after NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' broadcast, immediately following local news. Tonight's guests are Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Mackie and a musical performance from Offset. Tonight's special Sunday episode of 'The Tonight Show' follows the high-profile 'Sunday Night Football' matchup of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
With over 127M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.
For more, follow @FallonTonight on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Subscribe to 'The Tonight Show's' YouTube channel for the latest clips, digital exclusives and the making of the show.
Special behind-the-scenes content of Jimmy and his guests is available at the @FallonTonightBTS Instagram.
The show previously announced a run of Sunday night episodes following NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' broadcasts. Read more about the Sunday night specials here.
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