NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Malthouse Theatre today announced the full cast for the world premiere of The Tartuffe, a biting near-future comedy written by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect, after Molière. Playing 19 February–19 March at the Merlyn, the production kicks off Malthouse Theatre's 2027 season under the direction of Artistic Director Dean Bryant.

A powerhouse lineup of Australian comedic and theatrical talent including Geraldine Hickey (Thank God You're Here, I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!) as Gwen, Michelle Brasier (Pretty Woman, Ghosts) as Elmire, Ariyan Sharma (Dear Evan Hansen, Colin From Accounts) as Valere, and Jordan Loveday (Bluey Live) as Damis, join previously announced cast Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice, Offspring) as Orgon, Karis Oka (Beetlejuice) as Mariane, and rising comedy star Noah Szto (Melbourne International Comedy Festival Best Newcomer 2024 and Director's Choice 2025) as Tartuffe.

Catapulting Molière's classic 17th-century satire of religious hypocrisy into the age of algorithmic sycophancy and self-optimisation, Perfect serves up a dystopian laugh-fest that will make audiences regret everything they ever told ChatGPT.

'My original vision of adding robots to Moliere has developed into a black comedy about family and disconnection' said Writer and Performer Eddie Perfect. 'With Dean at the helm and this elite cast of comics in the room, we're excited to share our absurd take on Tartuffe with audiences this summer at the Malthouse.'

Director and Malthouse Theatre Artistic Director Dean Bryant added, 'Bringing together this extraordinary group of comedians, stage actors, and physical performers is the ultimate way to begin our 2027 season. Eddie has written a hilarious, razor-sharp satire for our times, and watching him, Karis, and Noah bounce off comedic heavyweights like Geraldine and Michelle alongside exciting talents like Ariyan and Jordan is going to be electric.'

Orgon (Perfect) is having an existential crisis. His wife (Brasier) has lost interest in everything except her dog, and his overprivileged adult children (Oka and Loveday) show no signs of moving out–or on with their lives. Enter Tartuffe (Szto): an AI-powered hairdressing robot that listens, cares, and promises to bring connection, validation, and style back to the household.

Reuniting the creative team behind Victorian Opera's Green Room Award-winning Candide, Bryant and Perfect will join forces with Set, Costume & Animation Designer Dann Barber, Lighting Designer Matt Scott, along with Composer & Sound Designer Zara Stanton to create a dazzling multi-sensory feast.

The Tartuffe plays at Malthouse's Merlyn Theatre 19 February–19 March 2027. Tickets are on sale now at malthousetheatre.com.au.

PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES

Previews: 7:30pm, Friday–Saturday; 6:30pm, Monday–Tuesday

In Season: 7:30pm, Wednesday–Saturday; 6:30pm, Monday–Tuesday; 2:00pm, Saturday

Time to Talk: 6:30pm, Tuesday 2 March

Captioned Performance: 2:00pm, Saturday 6 March

CREATIVE TEAM

THE TARTUFFE by Eddie Perfect, after Molière

Director: Dean Bryant

Cast: Michelle Brasier, Geraldine Hickey, Jordan Loveday, Karis Oka, Eddie Perfect, Ariyan Sharma, Noah Szto

Set, Costume & Animation Designer: Dann Barber

Lighting Designer: Matt Scott

Composer & Sound Designer: Zara Stanton

AV Associate: Nick Moloney

Online: malthousetheatre.com.au | instagram.com/malthousetheatre





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone