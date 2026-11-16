THE STARS OF A PROUD FAMILY WIZMAS Celebrate Holiday Special at Vision Theater Reopening in Los Angeles

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The cast and creative team of Disney's 'A Proud Family Wizmas' reunited at the grand reopening of the historic Vision Theater in South Los Angeles' Leimert Park neighborhood to celebrate the premiere of the new stop-motion holiday special on Disney+. Series stars Kyla Pratt, Jo Marie Payton, Alisa Reyes, Karen Malina White, Paula Jai Parker and Soleil Moon Frye were joined by guest stars Affion Crockett and JB Smoove, as well as creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar.

Held at the new WACO Theatre Center, led by founder and artistic director Tina Knowles and executive director Shay Wafer, the celebration featured a community block party with a Penny Proud character meet and greet, drawing stations and a clay puppet demonstration, followed by a special screening and conversation with cast and creatives, moderated by Stacy Ike, host and creator of the human2human with Stacy Ike podcast. The festivities concluded with a VIP reception at Somerville, co-owned by Issa Rae.

'A Proud Family Wizmas' is now streaming on Disney+. The special was previously covered by BroadwayWorld, including the release of its trailer and the announcement of its guest cast.

About 'A Proud Family Wizmas'

Cast: The special features Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez), Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi), Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross) and Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez). Guest stars include Anderson .Paak (Mall Elf), Lil Rel Howery (Bubble), JB Smoove (Mall Santa), Karlous Miller (Benny), Tone Loc (Penny Loc), Earthquake (Big Mack), Luenell (Belinda), Affion Crockett (Billy) and Gabrielle Union (Talia Rogue).

Tune-In: 'A Proud Family Wizmas' is now streaming on Disney+.

Synopsis: 'A Proud Family Wizmas,' a song-filled, stop-motion holiday special, follows Penny Proud after she inadvertently destroys Christmas as we know it and then reluctantly agrees to make things right and save Christmas for the children of Emilyville and the world.

Creative Team: Produced by Disney Television Animation, part of Disney Kids & Family, 'A Proud Family Wizmas' is directed by creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and written by executive producer Ralph Farquhar of BaR Productions, alongside co-director David Brooks and Portland-based stop-motion studio HouseSpecial. Kurt Farquhar returns as songwriter and composer, with six new original songs featured in the holiday special.

About the Franchise: Ahead of 'A Proud Family Wizmas,' fans can stream 'The Proud Family,' 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' and 'The Proud Family Movie' on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Disney/Ser Baffo









Photo Credit: Disney/Ser Baffo

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