"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE ROCKFORD FILES Firebird Display at LA Auto Show Draws David Boreanaz Appearance
The series will premiere Saturday with a special preview on NBC before its regular Thursday timeslot debut, with Michaela McManus, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jacki Weaver also.
NBC's The Rockford Files has taken over the LA Auto Show with a presence at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with Jim Rockford's iconic Firebird at the center.
David Boreanaz made a surprise appearance. The Firebird exhibit and consumer photo opportunity remain live through November 29.
Premiere Schedule
Special preview: NBC will air the premiere episode of 'The Rockford Files' on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT immediately following NBC's NFL telecast (teams to be determined). The episode will also be available the next day on Peacock.
Time-period premiere: The series will debut in its regular timeslot on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
About The Rockford Files
A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime.
The series stars David Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jacki Weaver.
Writer Mike Daniels executive produces with Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, and David Hudgins.
'The Rockford Files' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.
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