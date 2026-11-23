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NBC's The Rockford Files has taken over the LA Auto Show with a presence at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with Jim Rockford's iconic Firebird at the center.

David Boreanaz made a surprise appearance. The Firebird exhibit and consumer photo opportunity remain live through November 29.

Premiere Schedule

Special preview: NBC will air the premiere episode of 'The Rockford Files' on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT immediately following NBC's NFL telecast (teams to be determined). The episode will also be available the next day on Peacock.

Time-period premiere: The series will debut in its regular timeslot on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

About The Rockford Files

A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime.

The series stars David Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jacki Weaver.

Writer Mike Daniels executive produces with Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, and David Hudgins.

'The Rockford Files' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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