THE REMARRIED EMPRESS to Premiere One Day Early on Disney+ and Hulu

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In a surprise reveal at a press conference from Seoul, South Korea, THE REMARRIED EMPRESS stars Shin Mina, Ju Jihoon, Lee Jongsuk and Lee Seyoung announced that the first four episodes of the Korean romantic epic will be released one day early, on Tuesday, November 3, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.

Originally scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, November 4, THE REMARRIED EMPRESS will now debut on Tuesday, November 3 as a special thank you to fans for their overwhelming support. The surprise announcement follows months of growing excitement for the series, including sold-out preview screenings at the Busan International Film Festival, and the release of the show's trailer surpassing 13 million views in the first 48 hours on YouTube and social media platforms.

Based on the hit NAVER WEBTOON of the same name that's amassed close to three billion views to date, THE REMARRIED EMPRESS follows the strained relationship between beloved Empress Navier and her husband Emperor Sovieshu of the Eastern Empire. With anxieties rising across the land, the couple's relationship begins to fracture when Sovieshu falls in love with a runaway slave and attempts to move heaven and earth to win her heart. Unwilling to compromise her dignity, Navier acquiesces to the emperor's request on one condition – that she be allowed to remarry rival Crown Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom. What follows is a tale of love, lust and regret that threatens the fate of an entire empire as Navier strives to reclaim her power.

Cast and Creative Team

Starring Shin Mina (Karma, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) as Empress Navier, Ju Jihoon (Light Shop, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) as Emperor Sovieshu, Lee Jongsuk (Big Mouth) as Crown Prince Heinrey and Lee Seyoung (The Red Sleeve, The Crowned Clown) as escaped-slave Rashta, THE REMARRIED EMPRESS has been adapted for the screen by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choongyeol and is directed by Cho Suwon (Still 17, Pinocchio).

Release Schedule

Set to debut with a four-episode premiere, fans can look forward to two new episodes of THE REMARRIED EMPRESS dropping every Wednesday from November 11 through the series finale on November 25, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.

Previous BroadwayWorld coverage: THE REMARRIED EMPRESS Sets Disney+ & Hulu Premiere Date.

Social Media

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