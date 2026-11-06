THE REMARRIED EMPRESS Becomes Most-Viewed Local Original Premiere on Disney+ and Hulu

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The romantic epic THE REMARRIED EMPRESS has become the most viewed local original premiere of all time on Disney+ and Hulu globally, based on three days of views following its launch on November 3. It currently ranks as the number one Korean title premiere in over 50 global markets, including the US, the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Chile, ANZ and Canada.

Hailed as a 'global triumph' by The Chosun Daily and 'your next must-watch fantasy romance' by Collider, the announcement comes amid extraordinary anticipation for the series, reflected in sold-out preview screenings at Busan International Film Festival, 13 million views in the first 48 hours following the payoff trailer's debut on YouTube and social media platforms, and nearly 3 billion views of the original webtoon since it was first released.

Originally scheduled to premiere on November 4, THE REMARRIED EMPRESS also made headlines earlier this week when it debuted a day early on Disney+ as a special thank you to fans for their overwhelming support.

Based on the hit NAVER WEBTOON of the same name, THE REMARRIED EMPRESS follows the strained relationship between beloved Empress Navier and her husband Emperor Sovieshu of the Eastern Empire. With anxieties rising across the land, the couple's relationship begins to fracture when Sovieshu falls in love with a runaway slave and attempts to move heaven and earth to win her heart. Unwilling to compromise her dignity, Navier acquiesces to the emperor's request on one condition – that she be allowed to remarry rival Crown Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom. What follows is a tale of love, lust and regret that threatens the fate of an entire empire as Navier strives to reclaim her power.

Starring Shin Mina (Karma, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) as Empress Navier, Ju Jihoon (Light Shop, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) as Emperor Sovieshu, Lee Jongsuk (Big Mouth) as Crown Prince Heinrey and Lee Seyoung (The Red Sleeve, The Crowned Clown) as escaped-slave Rashta, THE REMARRIED EMPRESS has been adapted for the screen by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choongyeol and is directed by Cho Suwon (Still 17, Pinocchio).

With four episodes available to stream now, fans can look forward to two new episodes of THE REMARRIED EMPRESS dropping every Wednesday from November 11 through the series finale on November 25, exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.

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