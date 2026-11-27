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THE PITT is officially returning for Season 3, and the cast has revealed when. In a video, the cast revealed that the new season premieres Jan. 7, a date that was shown on a Post-it note. TODAY's Popstart segment relayed the news.

The segment opened with a clip of Dr. Robbie offering reassurance to a patient: "I got through all of that and so will you. I got a good feeling that you'll be just fine." The hosts then turned the line toward viewers awaiting the show's return, telling fans that everything is going to be fine because the series is coming back. One host reacted to the date with, "That soon?" and the other replied, "It's quick."

The date follows HBO Max's earlier confirmation of a January return. As previously reported, HBO Max shared a teaser confirming the Season 3 return, and HBO later released first footage showing Noah Wyle's Dr. Robby on his first day back at work.

Season 2 closed with Dr. Robby preparing to leave for a sabbatical after an ethical dilemma involving Dr. Al-Hashimi's medical history in the finale. The new season picks up on the other side of that decision.

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