THE PITCH-FORK Set To Begin Principal Photography In Late Summer

Award-Winning Producer/Director Sam Borowski will be teaming up with talented Writer-Director Gregory Van Voorhis late this summer to bring the feature horror anthology, The Pitch-Fork, to life. The film centers around an iconic horror filmmaker, looking to make one last big hit before his time on earth is done. To that end, he kidnaps five of the hottest auteurs in the genre and orders them to pitch their best story. The winner gets the movie green-lit. The losers? The dirt nap.

Iconic horror actor Tony Todd, perhaps best known for his frightening performance in the title role of Candyman, will be playing the lead role of the Host of this deadly dinner party.

"I'm excited at the prospect of working with Tony Todd a second time," Van Voorhis said. "This movie is a true love letter to the horror genre and certainly an homage to Creepshow, which has been a big influence on me."

Veteran character actors Daniel Roebuck, who has made a dent in the horror and sci-fi genres with performances in Final Destination and LOST, not to mention roles in no fewer than five Rob Zombie features and the cult hit Bubba Ho Tep, will be playing Sherman, one of the kidnapped writer-directors.

Also joining the cast as Castle, another of the "guest" filmmakers at this "A-list" dinner party, is Duane Whitaker, no stranger to the horror genre himself. Whitaker who many remember as the scary pawn-shop owner, Maynard in Pulp Fiction, also had a major supporting role in the third PROJECT GREENLIGHT movie, Feast, which was Exec Produced by the horror legend, Wes Craven. Whitaker also has had roles in several Rob Zombie movies, as well as Trailer Park of Terror.

"Each one of these guys knows this genre very well," said Borowski. "And, the fans know them. This really is going to be a modern version of Creepshow, which really perfected this format. And, as a result, we're COUNTING ON The Pitch-Fork to be just as fun a movie."

Also joining in the fun will be Nicole Van Voorhis playing the role of Mandy - in one of the stories told by the frightened filmmakers - as well as serving as co-producer. Van Voorhis actually wrote and directed her own horror short - Crybaby, now available on Amazon and Roku - that she collaborated on with her brother, Gregory.

Crybaby also garnered Van Voorhis no fewer than two Best Actress Nominations for her performance as Charlene.

"We've been very fortunate to have Daniel Roebuck and Duane Whitaker come aboard," Gregory Van Voorhis smiled. "It's also great to team up with an experienced producer like Sam Borowski. We can't wait to announce some of the other wonderful names in this cast. I'm truly humbled - and pumped - to be working with such a strong and talented band of artists!"

The Pitch-Fork is set to begin principal photography at various locations in New York and New Jersey in late August. More cast announcements are expected in the coming months.





