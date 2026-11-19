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The Paley Museum, where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together, announced that due to overwhelming popularity, its exhibit NBC100: A Century Together has been extended through January 10. The extended run will feature new additions, including festive installations celebrating two NBC holiday traditions, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on its 100th anniversary, and Christmas in Rockefeller Center, which will be on display starting Saturday, November 28.

Starting today, visitors can also get an up-close look at the crime scene evidence board featured in the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards sketch with host and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, her fellow cast members, and Grammy Award-winning artist Taylor Swift.

'With the exciting addition of new installations celebrating the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which marks its 100th anniversary this year, and Christmas in Rockefeller Center, NBC100: A Century Together offers even more ways for visitors to experience the iconic programming, beloved traditions, and unforgettable moments that have made NBC such an enduring part of our culture and our lives,' said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. 'We look forward to welcoming visitors from New York and around the globe to The Paley Museum through January 10.'

Presented in collaboration with NBC, NBC100: A Century Together celebrates 100 years of the network's groundbreaking shows, unforgettable stars, and culture-defining moments. The exhibition features more than 75 iconic costumes and artifacts spanning NBC series, news, sports, and live events, along with immersive experiences and interactive photo opportunities that allow visitors to become part of NBC history.

New Holiday Installations

Visitors can experience two new installations celebrating traditions that have brought families together through NBC for generations. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade installation features two authentic balloon handler costumes alongside representations of Parade favorites, including the Tom Turkey float and balloons of Felix the Cat and Stuart the Minion. A new Christmas in Rockefeller Center installation offers a tribute to the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

Law & Order: SVU Evidence Board

Fans of Law & Order: SVU and Taylor Swift can see the Crime Scene Evidence Board, an artifact from a sketch featured during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, broadcast on NBC, that brought together one of television's most iconic franchises and one of today's most influential cultural figures. The board joins Hargitay's SVU costume, already on display in the exhibit.

More From the Exhibit

From Friends, Seinfeld, The Office, Law & Order, and Saturday Night Live to TODAY, The Voice, NBC News, NBC Sports, and more, NBC100: A Century Together showcases the programs, personalities, and innovations that have shaped American culture for a century. Visitors can sit in a coaches' chair from The Voice and take a seat at Johnny Carson's Tonight Show desk.

Now on view through January 10, NBC100: A Century Together offers visitors more opportunities to experience NBC's legacy through costumes and artifacts, immersive experiences, holiday traditions, and these new additions.

Paley Members receive free admission to the exhibit and can reserve advance entry. Other benefits of Paley Membership include VIP invitations to Paley events, entry to the Paley Archive library, access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience, and more. To learn more about these benefits, visit Paley Membership.

For more updates on Paley's programming and anniversary celebrations, visit paleymuseum.org, and follow @PaleyCenter on Instagram, YouTube, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Threads, and TikTok.

About The Paley Center for Media

Founded by media pioneer William S. Paley in 1975, and chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. since 1991, The Paley Center for Media is the world's leading nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to preserving media history and exploring media's powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The Paley Center for Media, which owns the Philip Johnson-designed Paley Museum, has made its home in New York City for fifty years. The Paley Museum has been recognized as New York City's 'Best Museum' and 'Best Children's Party Place' for four years in a row.

During the year, the Paley Center produces programs and educational classes for the public and industry. At the heart of the institution is the Paley Archive, the largest publicly accessible collection of its kind, with more than 160,000 programs. The archive is available at The Paley Museum in New York and at the Beverly Hills Public Library in California and plays a central role in Paley's educational initiatives that serve K-12 educators and students throughout the year.

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