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BritBox has released the official trailer and key art for the three-part special of The Other Bennet Sister, coming this Christmas to BritBox. Produced by Bad Wolf for BritBox North America and the BBC, the special continues the story of Mary Bennet following the events of the first ten episodes.

Episodes of the special will debut weekly on BritBox. BritBox Premier subscribers, who enjoy early access to select programming and additional features, will be able to binge all three episodes of the special early.

On the Box Video Companion Episodes

To give audiences an inside look at the special, On the Box with The Other Bennet Sister will launch with three video companion episodes. Following each installment of the special, executive producer Jane Tranter and stars Ella Bruccoleri, Dónal Finn, Tanya Reynolds, and Laurie Davidson join hosts Edith Bowman and Michelle Collins to unpack the episode, share behind-the-scenes stories and discuss key moments from the series. The official companion podcast episodes will be available to watch and listen on BritBox and wherever podcasts are available as soon as each episode premieres. Produced in partnership with BBC Studios Audio, On the Box: The BritBox Podcast is now available on all major podcast platforms, with select season one episodes of On the Box also streaming on BritBox.

Cast and Story

Ella Bruccoleri returns (Down Cemetery Road, Wicker) as Mary, as well as Dónal Finn (Young Sherlock, SAS Rogue Heroes) as her husband Tom Hayward. The tenth episode of the series saw Mary agreeing to wed Tom – but with marriage comes a new identity, and the question remains: who will Mary become as Mrs. Hayward? But just as Mary begins this new chapter, an unexpected visitor from her past arrives at her door in need of her help…

Also returning are Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Stella) as Mrs. Bennet, Tanya Reynolds (Ted Lasso, Sex Education) as Caroline Bingley, Laurie Davidson (A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, The Girlfriend) as Mr. Ryder, Varada Sethu (Doctor Who, Andor) as Ann Baxter, Poppy Gilbert (My Oxford Year, Chloe) as Lizzie Darcy, Maddie Close (Sunflower Child) as Jane Bingley, Grace Hogg-Robinson (The Coroner, COBRA) as Lydia Wickham, Molly Wright (The A Word, APOSTASY) as Kitty Buncock, and Anna Fenton-Garvey (The Nevers) as Charlotte Collins. Nerys Amber Stocks (Out There, Mammoth) also joins the cast as Mary's housemaid Lucy.

Screenwriter Sarah Quintrell (The Power, Ellen) returns, writing all three additional episodes of the special. Quintrell penned nine of the ten previous episodes, based on the book by author Janice Hadlow. Asim Abbasi (Cake) has returned to direct.

About the Series

Based on Janice Hadlow's acclaimed novel, The Other Bennet Sister followed Mary Bennet, the oft-overlooked middle sister in Pride & Prejudice as she navigated the societal pressures of Regency England, where marriage is both aspiration and necessity. In its first 90 days on BritBox in North America, The Other Bennet Sister drove five times more new subscribers than any previous title and helped deliver BritBox's highest-ever week of signups and strongest quarter of subscriber growth. To date, half of BritBox's active subscribers have watched the series.

The special is included in BritBox's 'Austen Untold' anthology franchise, in partnership with Bad Wolf, which is dedicated to series adaptations of Jane Austen stories told through the perspectives of overlooked and underexplored characters, with the recently announced The Other Elliot Sister as a new commission.

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage includes the first look at the Christmas special and newly released images.

Production Credits

The Other Bennet Sister special (3x30') is commissioned by Jon Farrar, Chief Content Officer, Direct to Consumer, BBC Studios, for BritBox North America and Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. The executive producers are Kate Crowther, Becca Kinder and Jane Tranter for Bad Wolf, Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC, Robert Schildhouse, Jon Farrar and Jess O'Riordan for BritBox, Sarah Quintrell and Janice Hadlow. The special has been developed and overseen by Bad Wolf's Managing Director, Dan McCulloch and Chief Creative Officer, Ryan Rasmussen.

Produced by Bad Wolf (His Dark Materials, Industry), the three-part special will air exclusively in the US and Canada on BritBox and exclusively in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Bad Wolf is supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales. Sony Pictures Television distributes The Other Bennet Sister internationally.

About BritBox

BritBox is the leading streaming destination for the best of British television, offering an unmatched collection of expertly curated entertainment. From critically acclaimed dramas and mysteries to comedies, documentaries, and lifestyle programming, BritBox invites audiences to step out of their everyday and into a world of exceptional British storytelling. Launched in 2017 and now owned by BBC Studios, BritBox is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and the Nordics. For more, visit britbox.com, or find the BritBox app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About Bad Wolf

Since launching in 2015, acclaimed independent production company Bad Wolf has produced an ambitious slate of award-winning high-end dramas from its base in Cardiff, Wales. Amongst other productions, highlights include The Other Bennet Sister for BBC/BritBox; four seasons of Industry for HBO/BBC with a fifth season planned for 2027; three seasons of His Dark Materials for BBC/HBO; three seasons of A Discovery of Witches for Sky/AMC; two seasons of I Hate Suzie for Sky/HBO Max; two seasons of Red Eye for ITV; two seasons of Doctor Who and accompany specials and mini-series The War Between The Land and the Sea for BBC/Disney branded television with BBCS. Production has just wrapped on Berlin Noir for Apple and is currently underway on The Lords' Day for Netflix. Sony International Television acquired a majority stake in the company in 2021.

Photo Credit: BritBox



Photo Credit: BritBox

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