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On Thursday, November 19, BritBox welcomed guests to a screening event for the highly anticipated THE OTHER BENNET SISTER Special at The London West Hollywood in Los Angeles, where guests were greeted by a live string ensemble upon arrival. Stars Ella Bruccoleri and Dónal Finn, Executive Producer Jane Tranter, and BritBox Executive Producer Jess O'Riordan celebrated the upcoming premiere with an exclusive screening of the first episode of the three-part special. Following the screening, guests enjoyed a special Q&A with the talent, offering an inside look at the long-awaited holiday installment of the beloved series, moderated by journalist Jessica Radloff.

Following the Q&A, guests made their way to The Boxwood Restaurant inside The London to continue the festivities and toast the upcoming special with Regent's Punch served in ornate teacups. The celebration featured songs performed by a live pianist, miniature wedding cakes inspired by the special, and passed appetizers accompanied by custom napkins featuring Mr. Hayward's bird drawings. Regency decor throughout further set the scene, while a custom potpourri-making station invited guests to create their own sachets to take home as a fragrant keepsake from the evening.

About THE OTHER BENNET SISTER Special

In this three-part special, Ella Bruccoleri returns as Mary, alongside Dónal Finn as her husband Tom Hayward. The tenth episode of The Other Bennet Sister saw Mary agreeing to wed Tom – but with marriage comes a new identity and the question remains: who will Mary become as Mrs Hayward? But just as Mary begins this new chapter, an unexpected visitor from her past arrives at her door in need of her help…

The Other Bennet Sister Special premieres on BritBox this Christmas with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly.

Earlier, BritBox released the official trailer and key art for the special, which is produced by Bad Wolf for BritBox North America and the BBC.

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for BritBox









Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for BritBox

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