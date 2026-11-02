"THE NAVIGATOR" Documentary on Hōkūleʻa and Nainoa Thompson to Make World Premiere at Hawaiʻi International Film Festival

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The Navigator, a new feature-length documentary presented by Patagonia Films, made its world premiere at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival to a sold-out audience on Wednesday, October 21, at the historic Hawaiʻi Theatre in downtown Honolulu.

The film chronicles the legacy of Hōkūleʻa, Master Navigator Mau Piailug and Pwo Navigator Nainoa Thompson, exploring the power of ancestral knowledge, humanity's connection to nature, and the responsibility of carrying ancient wisdom into the future.

Directed by Jordan Manley, the film tells the story of the revival of traditional non-instrument navigation through the reflections of Pwo navigator Nainoa Thompson, whose life has been dedicated to restoring and perpetuating the ancestral knowledge of wayfinding and deepening humanity's relationship with the natural world.

In 1980, Thompson became the first Native Hawaiian in 600 years to navigate a voyaging canoe, Hōkūleʻa, from Hawaiʻi to Tahiti and back without a compass or modern instruments, guided only by the stars, ocean swells, winds, and other signs of nature. His historic achievement helped inspire a cultural renaissance and a new generation of navigators committed to carrying forward the wisdom of their ancestors.

Nearly 50 years after his historic voyage, Thompson embarks on what is likely his last time navigating the ancient sea road known as Kealaikahiki. This time, he does so alongside a younger generation of navigators, as they are guided by the stars, the natural world, and the teachings of his mentor and Hōkūleʻa's first navigator, Master Navigator Mau Piailug of Satawal, Micronesia.

More than a journey across 2,400 miles of ocean to find an island, The Navigator is a story about preserving a way of knowing, seeing, and understanding the world, and ensuring that the wisdom entrusted to Thompson by Mau lives on through future generations.

Through cinematography and intimate storytelling, The Navigator explores the relationship between humans and the natural world, revealing what becomes possible when we learn to observe more closely, listen more deeply, and recognize our responsibility to care for the Earth and one another.

The documentary arrives during a historic period for Hōkūleʻa and the Polynesian Voyaging Society, as the organization commemorates 50 years since Hōkūleʻa's inaugural voyage to Tahiti in 1976. What began as an effort to demonstrate the extraordinary navigational achievements of Polynesian ancestors has grown into a global movement connecting communities through voyaging, education, cultural revitalization, and environmental stewardship.

The Navigator is directed by Jordan Manley and produced by Kathy Thompson and Laura Yale. Executive producers include Yvon Chouinard, Harrison Ford, Laurene Powell Jobs, Bremen Schmeltz, Alex Lowther, Alex Simon, and Michael Anders. Monika McClure serves as co-executive producer, with Will Cohen as co-producer. The film was edited by Manley along with Jay MacMillan. The film's original score was composed by Matthew Robert Cooper, including a cello performance by world-renowned musician Yo-Yo Ma.

Hawaiʻi Film Screenings

Oʻahu — Kahala Consolidated Theatres

Sunday, November 1 | 11:30am

Kahala Mall

4211 Waialae Ave, Suite 3080, Honolulu, HI 96816

Tickets

Oʻahu — Consolidated Theatres Kapolei

Tuesday, November 3 | 8:00 PM

890 Kamokila Blvd, Kapolei, HI 96707

STANDBY

Hawaiʻi Island — Kahilu Theater, Waimea

Saturday, November 7 | 7:30 PM

67-1186 Lindsey Rd, Waimea, HI 96743

Tickets

Molokaʻi — The Mango Theater, Kaunakakai

Sunday, November 8 | 7:00 PM

61 Ala Malama Ave, Kaunakakai, HI 96748

Tickets

Lānaʻi — Lanai Theater at Hale Keaka

Tuesday, November 10 | 5:00 PM

465 7th St, Lānaʻi City, HI 96763

Tickets

Hawaiʻi Island — Palace Theater, Hilo

Thursday, November 12 | 7:00 PM

38 Haili St, Hilo, HI 96720

Tickets

Maui — Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Kahului

Saturday, November 14 | 6:00 PM

1 Cameron Way, Kahului, HI 96732

Tickets

General Hawaiʻi Tickets & Information: https://boxoffice.hiff.org/events/thenavigator

Canada Film Screenings

Alberta — Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival

Sunday, November 8, 2026

107 Tunnel Mountain Dr, Banff, AB T1L 1H5, Canada

9:00 AM — Jenny Belzberg Theatre, Banff Centre

2:00 PM — Jenny Belzberg Theatre, Banff Centre

2:00 PM — Margaret Greenham Theatre, Banff Centre

Tickets

New York Film Screening

New York City — DOC NYC Film Festival

Thursday, November 19, 2026 | 6:30 PM

Village East by Angelika, New York City

181-189 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003

Tickets

About the Polynesian Voyaging Society

Founded in 1973, the Polynesian Voyaging Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to perpetuating the art and science of traditional Polynesian voyaging and the spirit of exploration through experiential education, cultural revitalization, and environmental stewardship. Through the voyages of Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia, PVS inspires communities around the world to care for our oceans, our planet, and one another. Its current Moananuiākea Voyage builds upon five decades of voyaging to connect people and communities around the world in a shared commitment to a sustainable future.

About Patagonia Films

Patagonia Films produces documentary films that illuminate environmental and cultural stories, elevate the voices of communities, and inspire audiences to protect the natural world.







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