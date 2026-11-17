"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER to Open at Pioneer Theatre Company in December
Sheridan Whiteside's holiday visit to an Ohio household sets off a run of comic chaos in PTC's new staging.
Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) will present THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER, the classic comedy by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, December 4–19, 2026. The production is directed by Stephen Wrentmore and plays at the Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Field House.
PTC's new version of the Kaufman and Hart comedy takes Salt Lake City by storm from December 4–19 only. The story begins when famously acerbic radio personality Sheridan Whiteside slips on an icy doorstep and finds himself convalescing in a respectable Ohio home just before Christmas. He quickly turns polite holiday hospitality into full-blown pandemonium at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley.
As friends, eccentrics, aspiring actors, and assorted hangers-on descend upon the house, Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman's The Man Who Came to Dinner unfolds into a whirlwind of sharp wit, romantic entanglements, and delightfully outsized characters. A true classic of American comedy, it is described as a brisk, laugh-filled holiday treat with just the right touch of mischief.
Event Details
The Man Who Came to Dinner by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman
Directed by Stephen Wrentmore
December 4–19, 2026
Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Field House
Tickets and information are available at PioneerTheatre.org.
Subscriptions
There is still time to subscribe to a Pick 3 or 4 package, with multiple options to fit different tastes and budgets. Subscribers get exclusive benefits at discounted prices, including complimentary concierge ticket exchanges and discounted family and friends tickets. Subscriptions can be booked online, in person, or by calling the box office at 801-581-6961.
Box Office Info
Hours: Monday - Friday: 10 AM - 6 PM
Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 E., Salt Lake City, UT 84112
Phone: 801-581-6961
Email: BoxOffice@PioneerTheatre.org
Pioneer Theatre Company is Utah's premier professional theatre in residence at the University of Utah.
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