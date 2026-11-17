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Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) will present THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER, the classic comedy by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, December 4–19, 2026. The production is directed by Stephen Wrentmore and plays at the Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Field House.

PTC's new version of the Kaufman and Hart comedy takes Salt Lake City by storm from December 4–19 only. The story begins when famously acerbic radio personality Sheridan Whiteside slips on an icy doorstep and finds himself convalescing in a respectable Ohio home just before Christmas. He quickly turns polite holiday hospitality into full-blown pandemonium at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley.

As friends, eccentrics, aspiring actors, and assorted hangers-on descend upon the house, Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman's The Man Who Came to Dinner unfolds into a whirlwind of sharp wit, romantic entanglements, and delightfully outsized characters. A true classic of American comedy, it is described as a brisk, laugh-filled holiday treat with just the right touch of mischief.

Event Details

The Man Who Came to Dinner by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman

Directed by Stephen Wrentmore

December 4–19, 2026

Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Field House

Tickets and information are available at PioneerTheatre.org.

Subscriptions

There is still time to subscribe to a Pick 3 or 4 package, with multiple options to fit different tastes and budgets. Subscribers get exclusive benefits at discounted prices, including complimentary concierge ticket exchanges and discounted family and friends tickets. Subscriptions can be booked online, in person, or by calling the box office at 801-581-6961.

Box Office Info

Hours: Monday - Friday: 10 AM - 6 PM

Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 S. 1400 E., Salt Lake City, UT 84112

Phone: 801-581-6961

Email: BoxOffice@PioneerTheatre.org

Pioneer Theatre Company is Utah's premier professional theatre in residence at the University of Utah.





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