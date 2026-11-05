THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season Three Soundtrack to Be Released Worldwide

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Amazon MGM Studios announced that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season Three: Prime Original Series Soundtrack) will be released worldwide on November 13, tied to the return of the series this month. Available across all music streaming services, the 22-track Main Soundtrack album for the third season of the Amazon Original series was composed by Emmy Award-winner Bear McCreary (Outlander, God of War, Percy Jackson and the Olympians). The soundtrack will also include 'Morning Shall Come,' a new original song by McCreary and Norwegian artist AURORA, which will debut on November 6th, 2026.

The soundtrack will be available on all digital and streaming platforms on November 13, with preorders for vinyl and compact disc opening the same day through Mutant Records. An expanded digital collector's edition will follow at a later date.

McCreary has said he always refers to Tolkien's writings for inspiration, and continues his tradition of working with iconic musicians by collaborating this time around with Norwegian artist AURORA on a brand-new song 'Morning Shall Come,' amplifying the legendary love story between elves Galadriel and Celeborn introduced in Season Three, and portrayed by actors Morfydd Clark and Jamie Campbell Bower. Written by McCreary and AURORA, with lyrics by McCreary and Showrunner/Executive Producer J.D. Payne, 'Morning Shall Come' will be released as a single alongside an official music video premiering exclusively on Amazon Music. Shot as a performance, the video carries viewers from Sky Studios in London to the treetops of Rivendell, alongside Galadriel (series star Morfydd Clark) and her long-lost love, Celeborn (series star Jamie Campbell Bower).

For the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video, composer Bear McCreary wove a tapestry of symphonic orchestra, bombastic percussion, and folk instruments from across Europe and North Africa, combined with solo vocalists and choirs singing in the iconic languages of J.R.R. Tolkien's books. He also collaborated with Fiona Apple for the song 'Where the Shadows Lie.'

For the second season, McCreary built atop that foundation with dynamic themes and colors, including Bulgarian women's choir and gadulka to represent the desert realm of Rhûn, children's choir for the pastoral Elven city of Eregion, Hardanger fiddle for the human character Estrid, and deathly whispers for the Barrow-wights. He worked with Grammy-nominated artist Rufus Wainwright for his rendition of 'Old Tom Bombadil' while 'The Last Ballad of Damrod' was brought to life by Jens Kidman, the lead singer of Grammy-nominated Swedish extreme-metal band Meshuggah.

For Season Three, McCreary expands the musical world of Middle-earth even further. Recorded at AIR Studios and Abbey Road Studios in London, Synchron Stage in Vienna, and studios across Bulgaria, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Los Angeles, the score features The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices, the Trinity Boys Choir and Finland's shouting men's choir Mieskuoro Huutajat, with lyrics sung in Tolkien's Quenya, Black Speech and Khuzdul. Jens Kidman returns alongside vocalist Morgan Sorne for 'Nazgnagôl,' a Black Speech setting of Tolkien's verse for the Nine. Katrine Stenbekk performs 'The Most Devoted' in Quenya, while series stars Sophia Nomvete and Morfydd Clark lend their voices to 'Searching in Stone' and 'Echoes of Ancient Music.' The album closes with 'Where the Shadows Lie (for Children's Choir),' a new arrangement of the Ring verse first sung by Fiona Apple in Season One.

'With the debut of Season Three coming soon, we are eager to give fans another chapter of this epic series with this new soundtrack which is a fantastic companion to the series' continued exploration of Middle-earth,' said Bob Bowen, Worldwide Head of Music for Amazon MGM Studios.

Season Three of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut on Prime Video on November 11, 2026, in more than 240 countries and territories around the world, and in multiple languages.

In Season Three of The Rings of Power, Middle-earth is at war. Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron's armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings. But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all... Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life…

The third season is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer and Ally O'Leary Cantrell, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. The series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

All sixteen episodes of the first two seasons are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories in multiple languages.

Track List (Digital)

01. Morning Shall Come

02. Nazgnagôl (feat. Jens Kidman and Morgan Sorne)

03. Hold Back the Shadow

04. Thrain

05. Insurrection in Númenor

06. The Most Devoted (feat. Katrine Stenbekk)

07. Crown of Khazad-dûm

08. Celeborn

09. Battle at Gundabad

10. Fell Beast

11. Mûmakil on the March

12. Under Sun and Star

13. Searching in Stone (feat. Sophia Nomvete)

14. For Gerda and Gamli

15. The Balrog

16. Sammath Naur

17. One for the Dark Lord

18. Embarking from Barad-dûr

19. Echoes of Ancient Music (feat. Morfydd Clark)

20. Gandalf and the Dark Wizard

21. The Doom of Men

22. Where the Shadows Lie (for Children's Choir)

About Bear McCreary

Award-winning composer and recording artist Bear McCreary began his career as a protégé of film composer Elmer Bernstein, before scoring the series Battlestar Galactica in 2004. Since then, McCreary has won numerous awards including three Emmy Awards, and the International Film Music Critics Association award for Score of the Year (twice). Project highlights include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon); Foundation (Apple TV); Outlander (STARZ); Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures); and The Walking Dead (AMC). McCreary's scores for Sony PlayStation's God of War and God of War Ragnarök have also earned him two BAFTA Awards and two Grammy nominations.

In 2024, McCreary released The Singularity, a hard-rock concept album featuring rock talent including Serj Tankian (System of a Down) and Corey Taylor (Slipknot). The 2026 follow-up, The Singularity: Ekleipsis, features Joe Duplantier (Gojira), Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy), Claudio Sanchez (Coheed and Cambria), Jens Kidman (Meshuggah), Alissa White-Gluz, Tim Henson (Polyphia), Steve Vai, Slash, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Stewart Copeland (The Police), and more.

McCreary has collaborated with artists from across the musical spectrum, including Hozier, Fiona Apple, Shirley Manson (Garbage), Annie Lennox, and the late Sinéad O'Connor.

About AURORA

Norwegian alt-pop artist AURORA, born in Stavanger in 1996, is a singer, songwriter, and producer known for her blend of electronic, atmospheric, orchestral, and folk influences, which is often described as art-pop or electropop. She provided the mysterious voice that calls to Elsa in the Disney movie Frozen 2. She has released four studio albums, including All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend (2016), A Different Kind of Human (Step 1 and Step 2) (2019), The Gods We Can Touch (2022), and What Happened to the Heart? (2024). A strong advocate for nature, many of her songs explore ecological themes focused on protecting the Earth and reconnecting with the natural world. Her What Happened To The Earth? tour saw over 300k tickets sold globally; she has amassed over 10 billion streams across her song credits; was recently awarded a Contemporary Music Award at the 2025 O2 Silver Clef Awards; and is a global War Child Ambassador.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a collection of premium programming in one application available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can find movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and The Idea of You; licensed fan favorites American Fiction and The Boys in the Boat; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports including Thursday Night Football, WNBA, and NWSL, and sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry and Federer; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. Prime members in the U.S. can share a variety of benefits, including Prime Video, by using Amazon Household. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles, including Challengers and The Fall Guy, via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy content such as Jury Duty and Bosch: Legacy free with ads on Freevee. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.





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