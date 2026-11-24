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Prime Video has confirmed Season Four of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is in pre-production and will begin filming this spring in the series' production home at Shepperton Studios in the UK.

The news comes on the same day that Season Three's final two episodes will be available for streaming at a special early time on Prime Video. These episodes not only showcase the forging of the iconic One Ring for the first time ever on screen, but also put the finishing touches on One Epic Season To Rule Them All.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has become a defining series for Prime Video,' said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. 'As Season Three delivers the landmark moment fans have been waiting for — the forging of the One Ring — we are proud to confirm Season Four with J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, and the entire creative team. We look forward to bringing fans even deeper into the rich world of Tolkien's Second Age.'

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the highest performing and most-viewed titles ever on Prime Video, with a broad, highly engaged, global fan base. Critics have praised the series for its epic scope and production values, and Seasons One, Two and Three have all been Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Through their respective 91-day post premiere windows, Season One remains the most-watched TV series premiere in the history of Prime Video and Season Two is among the Top 10 most-watched returning seasons ever. Season Three launched two weeks ago and has reached 33 million viewers worldwide through its first 12 days, also ranking among the Top 10 most-watched returning seasons ever. Since S3's launch, The Rings of Power has maintained the #1 title worldwide on Prime Video, hitting #1 in 100+ countries. The Rings of Power continues to be one of the biggest entertainment drivers for new Prime membership sign-ups for Amazon and the award-winning series has been watched by over 200 million viewers globally.

The third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer and Ally O'Leary Cantrell, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. The series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

As of 6pm PT on Tuesday, November 24th, all twenty-four episodes of the first three seasons will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories in multiple languages.

ABOUT PRIME VIDEO

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast selection of premium movies, series, live sports and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels in one app across thousands of devices. Customers can discover Prime Originals from Amazon MGM Studios alongside an unmatched library of licensed movies and series; Prime-exclusive tier 1 live sports; and playback features like X-Ray and Shop the Show that enhance the viewing experience.

All customers, with or without Prime, can also access 100+ add-on streaming subscriptions (AMC+, Apple TV, FOX One, HBO Max, MGM+, Paramount+, Peacock Premium Plus, STARZ, Wonder Project, and more), 900+ FAST Channels, and the largest selection of titles available to rent or buy.

In April 2026, Amazon shared Prime Video is a large and profitable business in its own right.

Prime Video is one of many benefits included with a Prime membership, which bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment. U.S. Prime members can share benefits, including Prime Video, through Amazon Family.

For more information on Prime Video, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.





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