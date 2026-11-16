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THE JLO SHOW to Premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Thanksgiving Night

The concert film traces Lopez's journey from the Bronx and blends her hits with personal storytelling.

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THE JLO SHOW to Premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Thanksgiving Night

Jennifer Lopez's concert film THE JLO SHOW will premiere on Thanksgiving night on the CBS Television Network, with an extended version available exclusively on Paramount+.

The special will premiere Thursday, November 26 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

About THE JLO SHOW

Tracing her journey from the Bronx to global icon, Lopez delivers a production that is as intimate as it is spectacular, backed by a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers. The show blends her most iconic hits with personal storytelling, featuring the artists and songs that influenced her. The result is a show that feels modern, nostalgic, and timeless.

Premiering on Thanksgiving night, the show continues a cherished Lopez family tradition of gathering to watch movie musicals together over the holiday.

Earlier, CBS and Paramount+ released a trailer and first-look images for THE JLO SHOW: Live in Las Vegas, a concert film of Lopez's Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Lopez also discussed the special on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

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