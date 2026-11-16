"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE JLO SHOW to Premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Thanksgiving Night
The concert film traces Lopez's journey from the Bronx and blends her hits with personal storytelling.
Jennifer Lopez's concert film THE JLO SHOW will premiere on Thanksgiving night on the CBS Television Network, with an extended version available exclusively on Paramount+.
The special will premiere Thursday, November 26 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.
About THE JLO SHOW
Tracing her journey from the Bronx to global icon, Lopez delivers a production that is as intimate as it is spectacular, backed by a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers. The show blends her most iconic hits with personal storytelling, featuring the artists and songs that influenced her. The result is a show that feels modern, nostalgic, and timeless.
Premiering on Thanksgiving night, the show continues a cherished Lopez family tradition of gathering to watch movie musicals together over the holiday.
Earlier, CBS and Paramount+ released a trailer and first-look images for THE JLO SHOW: Live in Las Vegas, a concert film of Lopez's Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Lopez also discussed the special on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
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