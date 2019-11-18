THE IMPOSSIBLE ROW Airs on Discovery This December

The Drake Passage - located between the Southern tip of South America and the edge of Antarctica - is considered one of the most terrifying and dangerous sea paths in the world. This notorious stretch of water is where the Atlantic, Pacific and Southern seas converge - causing unpredictable conditions and challenges for even the most seasoned Antarctic cruisers and cargo ships. In a thrilling world first attempt, world record holding explorer Colin O'Brady and his crew will endure the iciest waters on Earth as they pursue what most consider impossible - crossing the treacherous Drake passage by row boat. THE JOURNEY will be documented in real-time by Discovery as an all-new multi-platform series, THE IMPOSSIBLE ROW starting in December and culminating in a feature length documentary to air on Discovery in 2020.

This expedition will be a battle across the coldest, roughest waters on Earth with the crew facing freezing temperatures and swells that can tower up to 50-feet high. A completely human-powered effort, the crew will work 24-hours-a-day, rotating around the clock, with virtually no sleep while battling the perilous conditions. This mind over matter mission will require courage, grit, and teamwork with multiple world records on the line.

Colin O'Brady, author of The Impossible First, is regarded as one of the world's top endurance athletes and has broken four world records. No stranger to challenges, Colin became the first person to cross Antarctica solo, unsupported and completely human powered last year. Additionally, he's set speed records for the Explorers Grand Slam and the Seven Summits; and he reached the highest point in all fifty states in just twenty-one days. Also leading the adventure with Colin is Fiann Paul, an Icelandic athlete, artist and adventurer who is known for being the fastest and the most record-breaking ocean rower. The other crew members assisting on this voyage include Andrew Towne, Cameron Bellamy, John Peterson, Jamie Douglas-Hamilton.

"Expeditions of this magnitude belong on Discovery and we're thrilled to have this story told across all of our platforms," said Scott Lewers, EVP of Multi-Platform Programming, Live Events and Network Strategy, Discovery, Science, and Animal Planet. "This project is about exploring the unknown and incredible humans pursuing record breaking feats - all core to the Discovery brand."

"Following my solo crossing of Antarctica last year, I'm continuing my mission to show the world that nothing is impossible. Up until a couple of months ago, I had never rowed a boat. I'm incredibly excited to bring people onto the boat with us across Drake passage, through groundbreaking live storytelling with Discovery, to encourage others to unlock their potential and achieve their own 'impossible' goals," said Colin O'Brady.

The crossing will no doubt push the entire crew to their limits - testing their mental and physical strength and stamina all in a 29-foot row boat.

Discovery will be documenting the entire voyage - capturing live footage and sharing it in real-time across all platforms for viewers around the world to tune-in and share in the adventure as it unfolds. Ongoing coverage will include a mid-form video series on DiscoveryGO as well as social media and television updates. Audiences can join the conversation by using the hashtag #TheImpossibleRow on social media and get exclusive updates by following @Discovery and visiting Discovery.com/TheImpossibleRow.

THE IMPOSSIBLE ROW is produced for Discovery by Matador Content. For Matador Content, executive producers are Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, Brian Nashel and Jerry Carita. For Discovery, executive producers are Scott Lewers and Christina Bavetta. Colin O'Brady and Jenna Besaw also serve as executive producers.





