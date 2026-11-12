THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING to Hold Early-Morning Sunrise Screenings Nationwide

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Audiences will have the chance to experience Lionsgate's highly anticipated new film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping by rising with the sun themselves. At over 130 locations nationwide, the studio has worked with AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and select regional exhibitors to schedule special early-morning 'Sunrise Screenings' of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on Saturday, November 21, in addition to the film's regularly scheduled wide release showtimes. As exhibitors continue to add screens in response to strong audience demand, Lionsgate and exhibitors have partnered on a way for fans to commemorate the release together by celebrating opening weekend with Sunrise Screenings.

In a nod to the film's title and in honor of the sun rising on a future Panem, fans are encouraged to roll out of bed and head straight to the theater in their pajamas to experience Haymitch Abernathy's journey as the sun rises. In some locations, exhibitors will be offering special breakfast and/or coffee items, and some will also offer in-theater giveaways with special The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping swag. Regal and Phoenix theaters will be giving away a limited quantity of Flint Striker pins, while supplies last. Moviegoers can check with their local theaters for details.

As audience anticipation builds for the release, these Sunrise Screenings will be an exciting way for fans to celebrate and kick off their day with the Hunger Games.

Audiences can search for Sunrise Screenings in their local listings, or with this special ticketing link: https://bit.ly/sunrisescreenings

About the Film

Rating: PG-13 for strong violence, bloody images, disturbing material, some smoking and teen drinking.

U.S. Release Date: November 20, 2026

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Screenplay by: Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie

Adaptation by: Suzanne Collins

Based on the Novel by: Suzanne Collins

Produced by: Nina Jacobson p.g.a., Brad Simpson p.g.a., Francis Lawrence p.g.a.

Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Wang

Synopsis: From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.

Lionsgate presents, a Color Force / about:blank production.





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