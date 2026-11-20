"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Film and Score Released in Theaters and on Streaming Services
James Newton Howard returns to the franchise as composer, scoring the story of a young Haymitch Abernathy in the 50th Annual Hunger Games.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – The Score is available now, arriving alongside Lionsgate's highly anticipated film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, in theaters everywhere today. Executive produced by Academy Award-nominated composer James Newton Howard (The Hunger Games, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Signs), the 35-track project brings the film's original score to listeners, accompanying the latest chapter in the globally celebrated franchise.
The score marks Howard's return to the world of Panem, building upon his longstanding work with The Hunger Games franchise. Through 35 original compositions, Howard provides the musical backdrop to the story of sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy as he enters the arena for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. The project includes the previously released track 'Haymitch Meets Snow,' offering listeners the complete musical score as the film arrives in theaters.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – The Score follows the November 13 release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album), executive produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson). The companion album brings together 29 cross-genre artists, including Noah Kahan and The Smashing Pumpkins, with previously unreleased music inspired by the film.
Tracklist
1. Midnight Dreary
2. Lenore Dove
3. Welcome To The Reaping
4. Train Window
5. Haymitch Comforts Louella
6. Tributes Enter The Stadium
7. Haymitch Meets Snow
8. Ampert's Father
9. Bad Oysters
10. Sub A
11. Snakes But No Clothes
12. Caesar Interviews Haymitch
13. Lenore On Phone
14. Plutarch's Plan
15. Launch
16. Bloodbath
17. Bad Water
18. Gas Plants
19. Butterflies
20. Sub Level Flood
21. Eruption
22. Stay Strong
23. Storytelling
24. Aftermath
25. Mutt Bugs
26. Edge Of The Outside
27. Mutt Birds
28. Maysilee's Necklace
29. Ambush
30. Rewrite History
31. Makeshift Bomb
32. Haymitch Comes Home
33. You Can't Leave Me
34. Epilogue
35. Reunion
Film Details
Rating: PG-13 for strong violence, bloody images, disturbing material, some smoking and teen drinking.
U.S. Release Date: November 20, 2026
Directed by: Francis Lawrence
Screenplay by: Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie
Adaptation by: Suzanne Collins
Based on the Novel by: Suzanne Collins
Produced by: Nina Jacobson p.g.a., Brad Simpson p.g.a., Francis Lawrence p.g.a.
Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Wang
Synopsis
From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.
Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.
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