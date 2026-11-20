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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – The Score is available now, arriving alongside Lionsgate's highly anticipated film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, in theaters everywhere today. Executive produced by Academy Award-nominated composer James Newton Howard (The Hunger Games, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Signs), the 35-track project brings the film's original score to listeners, accompanying the latest chapter in the globally celebrated franchise.

The score marks Howard's return to the world of Panem, building upon his longstanding work with The Hunger Games franchise. Through 35 original compositions, Howard provides the musical backdrop to the story of sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy as he enters the arena for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. The project includes the previously released track 'Haymitch Meets Snow,' offering listeners the complete musical score as the film arrives in theaters.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – The Score follows the November 13 release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album), executive produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson). The companion album brings together 29 cross-genre artists, including Noah Kahan and The Smashing Pumpkins, with previously unreleased music inspired by the film.

Tracklist

1. Midnight Dreary

2. Lenore Dove

3. Welcome To The Reaping

4. Train Window

5. Haymitch Comforts Louella

6. Tributes Enter The Stadium

7. Haymitch Meets Snow

8. Ampert's Father

9. Bad Oysters

10. Sub A

11. Snakes But No Clothes

12. Caesar Interviews Haymitch

13. Lenore On Phone

14. Plutarch's Plan

15. Launch

16. Bloodbath

17. Bad Water

18. Gas Plants

19. Butterflies

20. Sub Level Flood

21. Eruption

22. Stay Strong

23. Storytelling

24. Aftermath

25. Mutt Bugs

26. Edge Of The Outside

27. Mutt Birds

28. Maysilee's Necklace

29. Ambush

30. Rewrite History

31. Makeshift Bomb

32. Haymitch Comes Home

33. You Can't Leave Me

34. Epilogue

35. Reunion

Film Details

Rating: PG-13 for strong violence, bloody images, disturbing material, some smoking and teen drinking.

U.S. Release Date: November 20, 2026

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Screenplay by: Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie

Adaptation by: Suzanne Collins

Based on the Novel by: Suzanne Collins

Produced by: Nina Jacobson p.g.a., Brad Simpson p.g.a., Francis Lawrence p.g.a.

Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Wang

Synopsis

From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.







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