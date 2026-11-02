Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE HOLIDAY SPARK and SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY to Stream on The Roku Channel
THE HOLIDAY SPARK follows a firefighter and a children's book illustrator planning a firehouse party, while SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY centers on a dating expert reconnecting.
The Roku Channel is bringing two new original holiday movies to its streaming lineup this week: THE HOLIDAY SPARK and SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY. THE HOLIDAY SPARK begins streaming on The Roku Channel Monday, November 2, followed by SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY on Thursday, November 5.
THE HOLIDAY SPARK
Streaming on The Roku Channel Monday, November 2.
In 'The Holiday Spark,' perpetually single firefighter Dean (Joey Graziadei) enlists children's book illustrator Laura (JAMIE CHUNG) to help plan his firehouse's most unforgettable holiday party yet. Throughout the planning process they both begin to question their views on romance and the possibility of love at first spark.
Directed by Rhonda Baraka
Written by Mary Kate Hegarty
Starring Joey Graziadei and JAMIE CHUNG
Produced by James Suttles and Jason Winn, a Wild Winn Pictures / SuttleFilm production in association with FOX Entertainment Studios for Roku
Executive Produced by Ashley Squires for FOX Entertainment Studios
SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY
Streaming on The Roku Channel Thursday, November 5.
In 'Second Chance Holiday,' dating expert Chelsey (Ayesha Curry) is determined to break her so-called 'curse' of always getting dumped during the holiday season. But when fate reunites her with her high school flame (Matthew Daddario), she wonders if her bad luck might just be the universe's way of leading her back to her first love.
Directed by Maxwell McGuire
Written by Erin Muroski
Starring Ayesha Curry and Matthew Daddario
Produced by Muse Entertainment, in association with Motion Entertainment, A WPP Media Company
Executive Produced by Jonas Prupas, Aren Prupas, Joel. S Rice, and Michael Barbuto for Muse Entertainment, Chet Fenster for Motion Entertainment, A WPP Media Company
Roku previously announced both titles as Roku Original Films, and has also released the official trailer for SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY.
About The Roku Channel
Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. It is the #2 app on the Roku platform in the U.S. by streaming hours.
More information is available at The Roku Channel.
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