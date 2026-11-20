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The set, costume and floral teams behind THE GILDED AGE Season 4 detail how two weddings were designed in a new behind-the-scenes piece from HBO Max titled Crafting the Past. Crew members describe the work that went into recreating 1880s New York for the HBO period drama.

Florist Tess Casey said Oscar and Edith's wedding was "very traditional," with a lot of white toned down through texture, and that the same flowers carried from the ceremony into the Van Rhijn house for the reception. Costume Designer Kasia Walicka Maimone described building a vocabulary for Enid that blends "old money, new money" with added power and sexiness. Enid's ceremony dress was conservative and demure, while her after-party look was designed to push boundaries. Maimone also said Cynthia Nixon described Peggy's costume changes as a "glow up."

Peggy's wedding was shot in a church in Troy dating to the 1800s. Kate Churchill said the church has more Tiffany glass windows than any church in the country, and Casey said she drew the floral colors from the stained glass, using poppies, peonies and spray roses. Denée Benton, who plays Peggy, said the wedding was about "joy and love and happiness," and noted that the floral decorations, bridesmaids' dresses and a ceremony led by William's father, a minister, were all important within the Black community. Maimone's wedding dress design was made by Kathy Marshall and her team.

Additional details on how the sequence was conceived and filmed, including the broom ceremony and 170 background actors, appear in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of Peggy's wedding shoot. THE GILDED AGE Season 4 consists of eight episodes released weekly on Sundays, and the series is created, written and executive produced by Julian Fellowes.

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