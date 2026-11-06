THE GILDED AGE Cast Releases VOICES OF THE GILDED AGE: THE CHRISTMAS ALBUM

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Today, Concord Theatricals Recordings released VOICES OF THE GILDED AGE: The Christmas Album, a new collection of beloved Christmas classics and original songs featuring the cast of HBO's Emmy Award-nominated Original Drama series The Gilded Age. The album was featured in Billboard, People, Deadline, Playbill, IndieWire and Vulture, which called it 'the best holiday gift.'

Produced by Latin GRAMMY-winning songwriter and producer Desmond Child, a longtime fan of The Gilded Age who brought together members of the series' Tony Award-winning and nominated cast of Broadway and stage veterans for this project, the album features two new original songs, both written by Child, alongside a variety of holiday favorites.

Tony Award-winner and GRAMMY Award-nominee Brian Stokes Mitchell opens the album with a rousing performance of 'It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,' bringing his renowned vocal talents to the holiday classic. He recently spoke about the track with Vulture.

The tracklist also features Christine Baranski performing 'We Need A Little Christmas,' Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy and Kelli O'Hara performing Stephen Sondheim's 'I Remember,' Kelli O'Hara performing 'I'll Be Home For Christmas,' Adrienne Warren performing 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,' Audra McDonald performing 'I Wonder As I Wander,' Taylor Richardson and Taylor Trensch performing 'Let It Snow,' Celia Keenan-Bolger and Laura Benanti performing 'Wexford Carol,' and Donna Murphy performing 'It's Been Real,' another original song written by Desmond Child. Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector also bring Clement Clarke Moore's ''Twas The Night Before Christmas' to life woven throughout the album.

The album also includes previously released singles 'The World Needs Some Christmas,' a warm and uplifting original written by Child and performed by Ben Ahlers, and 'O Holy Night,' a breathtaking duet by Denée Benton and Jordan Donica, who spoke about the single with Town & Country.

The album is co-produced by GRAMMY Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, edited and mixed by GRAMMY winners Ian Kagey and Derik Lee, and mastered by GRAMMY winner Oscar Zambrano, with art direction by Derek Bishop.

The album arrives on the heels of The Gilded Age Season 4, which premiered on Sunday, November 1 on HBO and HBO Max.

VOICES OF THE GILDED AGE: THE CHRISTMAS ALBUM Tracklist

''Twas The Night Before Christmas (Part 1)' — Carrie Coon & Morgan Spector

'The World Needs Some Christmas' — Ben Ahlers *

'I Remember' — Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy & Kelli O'Hara

'O Holy Night' — Denée Benton & Jordan Donica

''Twas The Night Before Christmas (Part 2)' — Carrie Coon & Morgan Spector

'Let It Snow' — Taylor Richardson & Taylor Trensch

'Wexford Carol' — Celia Keenan-Bolger & Laura Benanti

''Twas The Night Before Christmas (Part 3)' — Carrie Coon & Morgan Spector

'It's Been Real' — Donna Murphy *

*original song written by Desmond Child

About Concord Theatricals Recordings

Recent albums released by Concord Theatricals Recordings include the cast album of the 2025 Lincoln Center Theater revival of Ragtime; the GRAMMY Award-nominated Death Becomes Her (Original Broadway Cast Recording); the GRAMMY winners Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording), starring Sara Bareilles, and Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman; and the GRAMMY-nominated Mr. Saturday Night (Original Broadway Cast Recording), starring Billy Crystal, Come From Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording), Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel (2018 Broadway Cast Recording).

Other releases include the final original Sondheim cast album, Here We Are; SMASH (Original Broadway Cast Recording); Jason Robert Brown's The Connector; My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert (Live from Theatre Royal Drury Lane); Jason Robert Brown & Stephen Sondheim: Live in Concert; Jessica Vosk's SLEIGH; Shaina Taub's As You Like It (Original Public Works Cast Recording); Tom Kitt & Brian Yorkey's The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce; Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank's Spanish cast albums of They're Playing Our Song, Godspell, Company and A Chorus Line; and studio cast recordings of Carmel Dean's Well-Behaved Women; Zachary & Weiner's 17 Again, featuring Casey Likes and Eden Espinosa; Douglas J. Cohen's The Big Time, starring Santino Fontana and Debbie Gravitte, and DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording).

Theatre artist/songwriter albums include Georgia Stitt's Bell Tower, Jaime Lozano & The Familia's Songs By An Immigrant Vols. 2 and 3, Florencia Cuenca Broadway en Spanglish, Darius de Haas's Let Me Carry You This Christmas, Sondheim In The City by Melissa Errico, and Jason Robert Brown's Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean. Concord Theatricals Recordings is a part of BMG.

www.concordtheatricalsrecordings.com





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone