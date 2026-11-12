THE GALLERIST, Starring Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega, to Release in Theaters

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Roadside Attractions and Vertical will release THE GALLERIST in theaters on December 4, 2026. The film was previously reported to have landed U.S. distribution rights with the two companies.

Set against the glittering excess of Art Basel Miami, The Gallerist follows an ambitious gallery owner (Portman) clinging to the edge of elite society and desperate to prove herself on the heels of a nasty separation, facing mounting financial hardship. What begins as an impromptu act of survival—when she conspires to pass off an accidental corpse as the centerpiece of her debut show—spirals into a sly game of deception, spectacle, and ticking-clock chaos as influencers and police converge. Will she end up famous, a felon, or both?

Cast and Creative Team

Directed by Cathy Yan

Written by James Pedersen and Cathy Yan

Cast: Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Brühl, Charli xcx, Zach Galifianakis, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Produced by Sophie Mas, Ash Sarohia, Natalie Portman, Jonathan King, Tom McCarthy, Rae Baron, Zola Elgart Glassman

Photo Credit: Roadside Attractions







Photo Credit: Roadside Attractions

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