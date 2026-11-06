THE END OF OAK STREET to Stream Exclusively on HBO Max Beginning November 13

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Warner Bros. Pictures' THE END OF OAK STREET will make its global streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max on Friday, November 13. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, November 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET. THE END OF OAK STREET stars Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella and Christian Convery.

After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.

The film is written and directed by David robert mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David robert mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

HBO Max offers a best-in-class movie selection from Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, A24, Studio Ghibli, and more. From recent critically acclaimed features like Oscar winners 'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners,' to fan-favorite franchises like 'It,' 'The Conjuring,' and 'Final Destination' – whether it's new movies or favorites from the robust catalog, kick off the weekend with a front-row seat to movies that hit different.

HBO Max is a global streaming platform that delivers the most unique and captivating stories, ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports. A part of Skydance Corporation, HBO Max is the destination for prestigious entertainment brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, Harry Potter, as well as iconic shows like 'Friends' and 'The Big Bang Theory,' all in one place.

HBO is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max. A part of Skydance Corporation, HBO offers an extensive array of programming that includes recent fan-favorite hits like 'House of the Dragon,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'The White Lotus,' and iconic titles, including 'Game of Thrones,' 'The Sopranos,' 'Sex and the City,' 'Band of Brothers,' 'The Wire' and 'Succession.'

Visit HBO Max for more information.

Photo Credit: HBO Max







Photo Credit: HBO Max

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