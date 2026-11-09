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THE DAILY SHOW Host Jon Stewart Returns to Desk Tonight, with News Team Hosting Tuesday-Thursday

Guests this week include Rachel Maddow, Kathryn Hahn, Ron Howard and Heather Cox Richardson.

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Jon Stewart returns to the Emmy-winning The Daily Show desk tonight followed by Desi Lydic Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning. Stewart hosts alongside The Daily Show's News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

This Week's Guests

Mon, November 9 (Tonight): Rachel Maddow (MS NOW host & author - promoting book 'Department of Fate')

Tues, November 10: Kathryn Hahn (actor - promoting film 'Madden')

Wed, November 11: Ron Howard (filmmaker - promoting documentary 'Avedon')

Thurs, November 12: Heather Cox Richardson (professor of history, Boston College; author of the newsletter 'Letters from an American' and 'Democracy Awakening')

Clips from each episode will be distributed the morning after the show's airing via 'The Daily Show Clips.'

Related: Jon Stewart Returns to THE DAILY SHOW Desk Tonight, with News Team Hosting Tuesday-Thursday

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