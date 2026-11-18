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The official trailer for THE COMEBACK KING has been released ahead of the film's theatrical release on February 5. The soundtrack, featuring original songs sung by Glen Powell and Madelyn Cline, is available to pre-save here.

Judd Apatow and Glen Powell partner to write a new original comedy directed by Apatow, a film that joins Apatow's lineage of defining comedy classics, including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up and Trainwreck. The Comeback King charts the rise, crash and comeback of a country music star who checks out, grows up and learns a little along the way.

Powell, star of Hit Man, Twisters and Top Gun: Maverick, trained in guitar and singing to perform a number of songs penned by some of Nashville's foremost songwriters in this love letter to country music.

The Comeback King stars Powell as Aubrey King, a hot-shot country sensation whose songs about drinkin' and lovin' are fueling his rise but are leaving him feeling like a commodity, exacerbated by the fact that he's dating the world's biggest pop superstar, Missy (Madelyn Cline; Outer Banks, Glass Onion).

After Aubrey discovers that he is not Missy's one-and-only and breaks up with her, an irate Missy goes on offense and releases a track that makes Aubrey the cheater, sending his life and career into a rapid downward spiral.

Faced with a mandatory timeout, Aubrey dodges the spotlight and returns to college to finally finish his degree and discover what he wants to say in his music, sparked by Sam, a no-nonsense professor (Emmy winner Cristin Milioti; The Penguin, The Resort) who is initially unimpressed by the celebrity crashing in her classroom.

The film's top-flight comedic cast includes Stavros Halkias (Tires, Bugonia) as Aubrey's unconventional manager and breakout Li Jin Hao (Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping, Tomorrow is a Long Time) as Jeff, Aubrey's sweet roommate whose quiet demeanor hides virtuosic surprises.

The all-star supporting cast includes stand-up phenom Leanne Morgan (Leanne), Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Emmy nominee Vanessa Bayer (SNL), Atsuko Okatsuka (Father), Oscar and Emmy nominee Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Starfleet Academy), Emmy nominee Chris Fleming (Chris Fleming: Live from the Palace), Emmy nominee Mike Birbiglia (Trainwreck) and Big Fella (Cookin' Wit' Big Fella).

The Comeback King also features appearances by a cavalcade of country music superstars including Jelly Roll, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Luke Bryan and Reba McEntire.

Written by three-time Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee Judd Apatow and by SAG Award-winner and two-time Golden Globe nominee Glen Powell, The Comeback King is directed by Apatow and produced by Kevin Misher (Coming 2 America, Richard Jewell), Apatow, Powell and four-time Emmy nominee Dan Cohen (Backrooms, Stranger Things). The executive producers are Barry Mendel and Josh Church.

Film Details

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Glen Powell, Cristin Milioti, Madelyn Cline, Stavros Halkias, Li Jin Hao, Leanne Morgan, Kumail Nanjiani, Vanessa Bayer, Atsuko Okatsuka, Tig Notaro, Chris Fleming, Mike Birbiglia, Big Fella

Directed by: Judd Apatow

Screenplay by: Judd Apatow and Glen Powell

Producers: Kevin Misher, Judd Apatow, Glen Powell, Dan Cohen

Executive Producers: Barry Mendel, Josh Church





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