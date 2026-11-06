THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION to Offer $30 Digital Lottery Tickets at Bass Hall

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Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, is pleased to announce a digital lottery for The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration, powered by Broadway Direct. Making its North Texas debut this fall, the heartfelt tribute to one of pop music's most legendary duos will take the Bass Hall stage for one night only Tuesday, November 10 as part of the 2026-2027 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series lineup.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before the performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Monday, November 9, for the Tuesday evening performance, November 10. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $30 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Facebook (@bassperformancehall), Instagram (@basshall) and Threads (@basshall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

Tickets for the performance are available through the Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series page. The tour, which was previously covered by BroadwayWorld, is detailed in an earlier story: THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION to Play Fort Worth.

Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) is the owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall and is dedicated to providing and supporting the presentation of the performing arts. The only official online source for buying tickets to PAFW shows is www.basshall.com. Artists, schedules, and show titles are subject to change.

Event Details

The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration

Tuesday, November 10

Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Digital lottery entries accepted Monday, November 9, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Tickets: https://www.basshall.com/tickets-events/irwin-steel-popular-entertainment/

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