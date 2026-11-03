THE BULLDOGS Documentary Trailer Released Ahead of November Theatrical Run

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The trailer for THE BULLDOGS, a film by Noah Dixon and Ori Segev (Poser), has been released. The documentary opens in theaters starting Nov. 20 and is available on demand starting Dec. 22.

THE BULLDOGS, directed by Noah Dixon and Ori Segev, is a slice of life documentary on the people of East Palestine, OH, as they rebuild their lives after the Norfolk Southern rail derailment disaster in 2023. Which, in the aftermath, caused an ecological emergency that poisoned the area's water. The film shows America at a crossroads in the last stretch of the Biden administration, as a small community, far from the political spotlight, hopes to redirect the magnifying glass to their rural town. Will the world come to its rescue? Or will they have to depend on each other to find their new normal?

Theatrical Roadshow Dates

November 20th | Cincinnati, OH | The Mariemont Theatre

November 21st | Cleveland, OH | Cleveland Cinematheque

November 22nd | Columbus, OH | Gateway Film Center

November 29th | Overland Park, KS | Glenwood Art Theater

December 4th | Los Angeles, CA | theater TBD - WEEKLONG RUN

December 6th | San Diego, CA | Digital Gym Cinemas

December 11th | Chicago, IL | Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture

December 12th | Farmington, MI | Farmington Civic Center

December 20th | Dayton, OH | The Neon

Directors' Statement

'Having grown up in Ohio (Dixon) and being filmmakers based in Columbus,Ohio (Dixon and Segev), we have an intimate understanding about what makes our state special. We're connected with the people, the locations and the history. Our first scripted narrative feature was based on and filmed entirely in Columbus, OH. So when the train derailed in East Palestine - only a short drive from where we live - we felt called to action and started working on this project.

Two and a half years later, and with support from the Ohio Humanities Council and the Greater Columbus Arts Council, we have been able to make a film that pays tribute to the spirit of the residents, while acknowledging the toll that the crisis has taken on the town. As Ohioans, we are very conscious of the ways in which rural America is often depicted in the media, and are actively seeking to challenge the common stereotypes of rural life. While tensions exist in East Palestine between residents, their views are complex and cut across political affiliations, and stems from the same love of community.

Some characters are seeking to heal long-standing wounds in the community. Others can only deal with the existential uncertainty through humor and empathy. Yet all of them combine to paint a complex portrait of small-town life. At its heart, The Bulldogs illuminates a community coming to terms with the same questions of identity and belonging, of inequality and disaffection that are echoed throughout rural America. In grappling with these identities, and in the aftermath of a devastating local environmental disaster, East Palestine residents lay bare some of the political and social divides that are rending at the fabric of the nation itself.'

- Noah Dixon & Ori Segev

Credits

Produced by: Drew Johnson & Alexander Hyde

Directed by: Noah Dixon & Ori Segev

Director of Photography: Ori Segev

Editor: Noah Dixon

Cinematography: Logan Floyd

Original Music: Adam Robl & Shawn Sutta

Sound Technician: Chris Cope

Supervising Sound Editor: Andres Valesquez

Post Sound Studio: One Thousand Birds

Production company: Loose Films

Runtime: 84 minutes

Language: English

Year: 2026







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