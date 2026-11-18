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A new poster has been released for THE BEEKEEPER 2, the sequel starring Jason Statham as Adam Clay. The film opens only in theaters January 15, 2027.

Jason Statham is back as Adam Clay in The Beekeeper 2. Pulled back into the fight when the Beekeeper organization goes rogue and sets its sights on controlling the government, Clay must take on the very group that made him.

The film stars Jason Statham, Pom Klementieff, Jemma Redgrave, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Adam Copeland, Bobby Naderi, with Yara Shahidi, and Jeremy Irons. It is directed by Timo Tjahjanto, with a screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Zak Penn. Story by Kurt Wimmer, based on characters created by Kurt Wimmer.

Amazon MGM Studios presents, a Miramax Presentation, a Punch Palace / Miramax / Longshot Production, a film by Timo Tjahjanto.

Credits

Directed by: Timo Tjahjanto

Screenplay By: Kurt Wimmer and Zak Penn

Story By: Kurt Wimmer

Based on Characters Created By: Kurt Wimmer

Produced By: Jason Statham, Chris, Long, p.g.a., Kurt Wimmer

Executive Producers: Jonathan Glickman, Thom Zadra, Alexandra Loewy, Rachael Cole, David Ayer

Cast: Jason Statham, Pom Klementieff, Jemma Redgrave, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Adam Copeland, Bobby Naderi, with Yara Shahidi, and Jeremy Irons

Rating: Rated R for strong bloody violence, and language

The film's official website is online, and the film's hashtag is #TheBeekeeper2.

Earlier this year, a trailer was released for the film.



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