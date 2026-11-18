"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE BEEKEEPER 2 Poster Released Ahead of Jason Statham Sequel in Theaters
Yara Shahidi and Jeremy Irons join the cast, with a screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Zak Penn.
A new poster has been released for THE BEEKEEPER 2, the sequel starring Jason Statham as Adam Clay. The film opens only in theaters January 15, 2027.
Jason Statham is back as Adam Clay in The Beekeeper 2. Pulled back into the fight when the Beekeeper organization goes rogue and sets its sights on controlling the government, Clay must take on the very group that made him.
The film stars Jason Statham, Pom Klementieff, Jemma Redgrave, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Adam Copeland, Bobby Naderi, with Yara Shahidi, and Jeremy Irons. It is directed by Timo Tjahjanto, with a screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Zak Penn. Story by Kurt Wimmer, based on characters created by Kurt Wimmer.
Amazon MGM Studios presents, a Miramax Presentation, a Punch Palace / Miramax / Longshot Production, a film by Timo Tjahjanto.
Credits
Directed by: Timo Tjahjanto
Screenplay By: Kurt Wimmer and Zak Penn
Story By: Kurt Wimmer
Based on Characters Created By: Kurt Wimmer
Produced By: Jason Statham, Chris, Long, p.g.a., Kurt Wimmer
Executive Producers: Jonathan Glickman, Thom Zadra, Alexandra Loewy, Rachael Cole, David Ayer
Cast: Jason Statham, Pom Klementieff, Jemma Redgrave, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Adam Copeland, Bobby Naderi, with Yara Shahidi, and Jeremy Irons
Rating: Rated R for strong bloody violence, and language
The film's official website is online, and the film's hashtag is #TheBeekeeper2.
Earlier this year, a trailer was released for the film.
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