THE ASCENT at DocNYC to Premiere Mandy Horvath Documentary on Kilimanjaro Climb

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THE ASCENT will receive its New York premiere at DocNYC as part of the festival's Game Face Cinema section. The documentary is directed by Edward Drake, Scott Veltri and Francis Cronin.

THE ASCENT tells the true story of climber Mandy Horvath, a bilateral amputee attempting to crawl to the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro, and follows an investigation surrounding the night she lost her legs.

Years earlier, a night out with friends escalated into tensions at a local bar, and soon after Mandy's world went black. Her next memory: waking in an ambulance surrounded by paramedics, both legs gone. What happened between the bar and the hospital remains a mystery, shattering Mandy's trust in the world around her.

As she pushes her body to its limits on Africa's tallest mountain, Mandy must reckon with her past and learn to trust again if she is to succeed.

Screening Details

Sunday, November 15th at 6:50pm, Village East by Angelika. Q&A to follow.

Monday, November 16th at 1:45pm, Village East by Angelika. Q&A to follow.

Credits

Directors: Edward Drake, Scott Veltri and Francis Cronin

Producers: Edward Drake and Scott Veltri

Executive Producers: Loren Hammonds, Kyle Hentschel, Francis Cronin and Yvette Zhuang

Featured: Mandy Horvath, Julius John White aka 'Whitey', Carel Verhoef and Sally Grierson

Run Time: 102 minutes







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