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Peacock has released the official trailer and key art for TED: THE ANIMATED SERIES, Seth MacFarlane's new animated sequel to the 'Ted' films. MacFarlane joins stars Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth to reprise their original film franchise roles. The new animated series is produced by UGT, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door, and MRC.

The Animated Series premieres with eight episodes on Thursday, December 17, on Peacock. Additional episodes will stream in 2027.

About TED: The Animated Series

Created by Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, and Brad Walsh, who also executive produced the hit live-action series TED, the series is co-showrun by Corrigan and Walsh, with series animation from Rough Draft Studios, Inc.

Original film franchise stars return to voice their roles, along with new cast members Kyle Mooney and Liz Richman. Series regular roles include:

Seth MacFarlane as 'Ted'

Mark Wahlberg as 'John'

Amanda Seyfried as 'Sam'

Jessica Barth as 'Tami-Lynn'

Kyle Mooney as 'Apollo'

Liz Richman as 'Ruth'

About the Series

From Seth MacFarlane, comes TED: The Animated Series, a sequel to the beloved 'Ted' and 'Ted 2' films. This series reunites MacFarlane, who reprises his role as the voice of Ted, with his big screen castmates: Mark Wahlberg, as the voice of Ted's best friend, John; Amanda Seyfried, as the voice of John's wife, Sam; and Jessica Barth as Ted's wife, Tami-Lynn. Picking up twelve years after the conclusion of the last movie, John and his thunder-buddy Ted are neighbors, both with families of their own and dead-end jobs. Follow these two lovable stoners as they enable each other's bad ideas about marriage, parenting and the challenges of adult life.

Series Details

Premiere Date: TED: The Animated Series premieres with 8-episodes on Thursday, December 17. Additional episodes will stream in 2027.

Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Barth, Kyle Mooney, Liz Richman

Executive Producers: Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, Aimee Carlson, Claudia Katz

Studio: UGT, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door, and MRC

Format: Animated Comedy







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