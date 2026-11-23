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Apple has renewed 'Ted Lasso' for a fifth season. Starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jason Sudeikis, the comedy returns following its record-breaking season four debut.

Following its global hit fourth season, 'Ted Lasso' is officially returning to the pitch for season five. The fourth season introduced the Lady Greyhounds, with critics hailing it as 'a perfect setup for a fresh return' and 'one of the most beloved comedy shows of the decade.'

In season four of 'Ted Lasso,' Ted returned to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. In addition to Sudeikis, the fourth season also starred Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, along with Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely. Season four also welcomed Tanya Reynolds as Alice Chilton, who critics laud as a 'strong new addition' and commend her 'wonderful portrayal' that 'infuses her with barely contained intensity, frustration, and clever micro expressions that occasionally crack through her habitually unimpressed poker face.'

BroadwayWorld has followed the fourth season, including the season finale's closing Brandi Carlile cover of the theme song and Annette Badland's reflections on playing Mae.

Creative Team

The fourth season of 'Ted Lasso' was executive produced by Sudeikis alongside Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Emmy Award winner Jack Burditt executive produced on season four under a new overall deal with Apple TV. Goldstein served as writer and executive producer alongside Leann Bowen. Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh served as writers and producers for season four, and Sasha Garron co-produced. Julia Lindon wrote for season four, and Dylan Marron served as story editor. Bill Lawrence executive produced via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer's Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also served as executive producers. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Kelly and Hunt, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.

Following its global debut on Apple TV, 'Ted Lasso' broke records and quickly earned praise from fans and critics all over the world. The first season became the most Emmy Award-nominated comedy series, and the series went on to land rare back-to-back Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first two seasons on air.

The first four seasons of 'Ted Lasso' are now streaming globally on Apple TV.

About Apple TV

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 931 wins and 3,928 award nominations and counting including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'Widow's Bay,' 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 170 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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